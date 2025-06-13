Alfa Romeo plans to return to motorsport at the right time as a main contender

During the press conference for the announcement of the partnership between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa ahead of the 2027 America’s Cup, the brand’s marketing manager, Cristiano Fiorio, also answered some questions about the possible return of the Biscione to the world of motorsport.

Alfa Romeo will return to Motorsport at the right time

Fiorio explained that a return to competitions is a concrete possibility, but that it won’t happen immediately. First of all, he emphasized, it’s necessary to complete the renewal of the range and consolidate the brand’s global presence. Only once these objectives are achieved will Alfa Romeo be able to seriously consider a return to racing, and it will do so, he specified, as a protagonist, not as a simple sponsor.

“We will return to motorsport at the right moment. When we do, we won’t be simple partners, but true protagonists,” Fiorio declared. “With our CEO Santo Ficili, we have focused on two priorities: strengthening the brand identity and defining the future of the range in a rapidly evolving global market. I believe that in the coming months, with the arrival of Stellantis’ new CEO, we will be able to further develop the product plan. Once completed, between 2028 and 2029, it will be time to start thinking concretely about a return to motorsport as well. But I think we can start imagining it in the next 3-4 years.”

Alfa Romeo left Formula 1 at the end of the 2023 season, concluding its commitment as title sponsor of the Sauber team. Since then, numerous rumors have circulated about a possible return to racing, with hypotheses ranging from Formula E to the World Endurance Championship (WEC). However, at the moment these are still premature scenarios.

The return to competitions, according to what has emerged, won’t be driven by visibility needs or commercial partnerships, but rather by a well-planned strategy, consistent with the brand’s evolution. For now, therefore, the Biscione’s sporting future remains on standby. But the ambition is not to participate, but to compete to win. And the countdown may have already begun.