Mirafiori, new production stop from end of November for another month

Here comes another big period of difficulty for the Italian auto industry. In fact, the Stellantis automotive group has announced that a new suspension of production will be carried out at the famous Mirafiori plant, located in the city of Turin. This prolongs the period of great uncertainty that has been characterizing the industry and workers in the sector.

Worrying new stop for Mirafiori plant

Carmaker Stellantis has once again suspended car production at its Mirafiori plant in Turin from December. At the moment the news seems to be about extending the shutdown by another month. This is what was reported recently by MF newspaper, with two other sources being quoted. In addition, as Reuters also wrote, the planned closure is expected to begin at the end of November, and the plant may not reopen until after January 6 next year.

The decision, as well as for many other plants worldwide belonging to Stellantis, is motivated by the severe shortage of components and the sharp decline in consumer orders. These factors therefore, have cast doubt on the recovery of the industry, generating new prejudices and negative signals affecting the Turin plant.

Truthful news or not?

Despite various sources talking about this news, a Stellantis spokesman seems to have denied the situation in a chat with Reuters. In fact, he reportedly said that in this regard there would be no official source talking about it. This was confirmed when asked to comment on this event. The production taking place at the historic plant, concerns the Fiat 500 electric city car and Maserati brand sports cars, which had already been suspended until November 1.

The report explained that the Stellantis group would concentrate production of orders arising from the Fiat 500 for three months at most, and then be able to stop altogether for an indefinite period of time. It was also added that the plants do not have all the necessary components to be able to continue work even in December.