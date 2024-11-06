Maserati: Tavares visits headquarters for “a new beginning”

Months and months of tensions, from one side of the Atlantic Ocean to the other, for the Stellantis group. The atmosphere remains tense even though various commitments at the world’s most prestigious auto shows have displayed an important and revolutionary showcase of innovation for the automotive group. There has been much talk about Stellantis’ crisis and their disappointing economic results. There has been extensive discussion about the fate of some of those 14 brands within the group that were defined by Stellantis’ CEO as “unprofitable”, only to then keep them close without remorse. Among these was Maserati, with the Trident brand clearly adrift.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, specifically to send a clear message, visited the prestigious Maserati plant in Modena, Italy, with the intent to initiate productive and collaborative dialogue with all executives who are and will be part of a recovery operation. There’s no other way to define this attempt for the Italian luxury brand recognized worldwide.

Carlos Tavares visits Maserati headquarters to study its relaunch

The objective is to lay the foundation for a new beginning, aimed at ensuring sustainable and profitable growth for the brand. During his visit, Tavares was able to engage in in-depth dialogue with Maserati’s new CEO, Santo Ficili, along with the management team and union representatives.

Currently, Maserati workers are demanding answers while on strike in front of the historic plant. Carlos Tavares’ visit alongside the Trident’s new CEO is thus accompanied by union protests who requested a discussion that didn’t take place.

Stellantis has already declared that, while proceeding with electrification, the Maserati team is developing a strategic plan to return the brand to the top of the automotive sector. The company aims to present a complete range of new products and technologies in the coming years, with the goal of making Maserati a pride for Stellantis. Success in overcoming the transformation challenges that many other luxury brands are facing is needed.

A few days ago, Tavares reiterated that Stellantis has no intention of selling Maserati, emphasizing that the brand has a series of models already available, such as Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and MC20. Tavares also acknowledged the need to address some marketing issues, particularly in the Chinese market, stating that this is the main problem for which the car manufacturer has fallen by 60% compared to 2023.