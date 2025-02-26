Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition: first limited editions delivered to Armani

The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition is a symbol of Italian style and sustainability. With the opening of Milano Fashion Week, John Elkann and Olivier Francois delivered the first two limited edition units to Giorgio Armani.

With reason for the opening of Milano Fashion Week, John Elkann, president of Stellantis, and Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and CMO Global of Stellantis, delivered to Giorgio Armani the first two Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition cars produced at Stellantis Mirafiori Italian plant in Turin, selling the association between the two Italian icons.

Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and the Global Marketing Director of Stellantis, commented, “Today with the delivery of these two limited edition models to Giorgio Armani, we are selling this prestigious collaboration that has enabled us to achieve levels of craftsmanship, treatment and detailing never before seen in this segment. The 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition embodies the brand’s vision to create a shift toward a more sustainable world, appreciating the power of two globally recognized Italian brands. I would like to appreciate Giorgio Armani to personally participate in this project.”

Fiat’s sustainable goal

The promotion of electric vehicles is crucial to a sustainable future, and Fiat is committed to this goal. The strategy focuses between two principles: redefining electric cars and emphasizing the beauty of these cars. Beauty brings joy, responsibility and excitement to driving, what makes electric cars attractive and ethical. This promotes a shift toward sustainability. With this vision, Centro Stile Fiat, together with Armani design, created the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, blending Italian elegance with the ethical compromise of changing the world with style.

The participation coincides with the vehicle’s appearance at dealerships and is an official form of tribute to Giorgio Armani for his belief in a common vision.

The new Fiat 500 Hybrid would already be at Mirafiori

Recall instead, that the first new Fiat 500 Hybrid would already be at Mirafiori. Reporting the indiscretion was the well-informed head TorinoCronaca. The first Fiat 500 Hybrid, the new generation proposed by the Turin-based manufacturer from the same base as the 500 Eletctric, has reportedly already been spotted at Mirafiori. A first Fiat 500 Ibrida, white in color, has reportedly already been circulating at the line of the coachbuilding department at Fiat’s historic Mirafiori plant; the first of a new production phase that will begin no earlier than October this year, ahead of schedule according to initial forecasts.

Stellantis intentions, according to the intentions defined at the time by the previous CEO, Carlos Tavares, and relaunched recently by the COO for the European region, Jean-Philippe Imparato, remain to produce at least 100,000 units a year to bring Fiat’s historic Mirafiori plant back to respectable production levels. That is, car production in Turin. Alongside the new Fiat 500 Hybrid will also remain the electric variant, which in accordance with a new, more economical battery pack, should be able to guarantee a production input of at least 40,000 units per year.