2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition at Los Angeles Auto Show

At the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, in the city known as a global leader and trendsetter in electric vehicles and fashion, the FIAT brand revealed the new 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, the perfect balance of elegance, style and sustainability. An embodiment of made-in-Italy design, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition is a statement piece, reflecting Giorgio Armani’s expertise and the refined artistry of FIAT’s Centro Stile design studio in Turin, Italy.

A car that makes history

“The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition represents the finest expression of Italian design, bringing together two legendary icons in the Fiat Cinquecento and Giorgio Armani,” said Aamir Ahmed, head of FIAT brand North America. “Featuring Armani’s unparalleled design influence, including two bespoke color combinations and high-end touches befitting an Armani fashion collection, not to mention the artistry instilled by the FIAT Centro Stile design team, the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition epitomizes the exceptionality of Italian design and craftsmanship.”

Produced at the FIAT Mirafiori plant in Turin, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition is the result of an immersive collaboration between the Italian designer and the FIAT design team: a vehicle crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality expected in a fashion collection.

The 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition will be available in the first quarter of 2025. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Special series and special colors

For the exterior, designers focused on achieving a sleek, monochromatic look that seamlessly aligns with Armani’s aesthetic. The most striking feature of the exterior design are the wheels, custom-made to display the GA logo on a grand scale, ensuring the car makes a bold impression from a distance. The design enhances aerodynamic efficiency through a subtle three-dimensional surface. The wheels feature a sophisticated, burnished two-tone anodized finish and precise lateral grooves, adding elegance to the overall appearance.

Two distinguishing and exclusive colors have been specially created, each underlying the car’s elegant design. The first is a signature green, a unique and technically advanced color that mirrors Giorgio Armani’s style and refined taste. Both timeless and modern, the second is ceramic Greige, a sophisticated and unmistakable shade created by Armani that merges gray and beige.

The interior, inspired by Armani/Casa and the fashion collection, exemplifies great craftsmanship. Chevron stitching and three-dimensional patterns on the central seat inserts evoke traditional tailoring techniques, while materials within the cabin blend cutting-edge and artisanal methods. Innovative touches include a laser-cut dashboard insert that offers an exquisite wood grain appearance and delivers the soft touch of luxurious fabric. This is complemented by an intricate embroidery that showcases a dedication to fine, handmade expertise. The vehicle also features the Giorgio Armani logo on the front-seat headrests, with the designer’s signature displayed on the dashboard, interior door panels and rear window, reinforcing the collaboration’s distinctive character and attention to detail.

Premium Equipment

The 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition boasts premium, high-end features, including standard full LED headlamps and taillamps, wireless charging pad, seven-inch TFT display, and 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with navigation and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. For audiophiles, the seven-speaker JBL audio system features four Virtual Venues hand-selected by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, offering listeners a virtual-reality audio experience that changes the acoustic characteristics of the car depending on the chosen location.

My Music Room – An intimate musical experience as if the artist was playing right in front of you. My Recording Studio – Pure acoustics and beautiful tones of a real recording space . Giuseppe Verdi Opera House, Pisa – Feel the nature of music in a theatre setting, enjoying a live performance. Open-air Arena – Hear the unmistakable acoustics and feel the energy of an open-air arena

Additionally, the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition is offered with the latest safety equipment, ADAS and Level 2 assisted driving technology, ensuring both advanced functionality and a safer driving experience. Safety features include seven airbags, Active Lane Management System, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Departure Warning-Plus and Traffic Sign Information. The Level 2 assisted driving technology combines adaptive cruise control and Lane Keep Assist to aid the driver on select roads. The Fiat 500e is the first all-electric car in its segment to offer Level 2, hands-on driver-assist technology. More details and information about the car are available in the Stellantis press release dated November 21 2024.