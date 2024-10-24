Mexican exclusive: Jeep Wrangler Hydro Blue Sky-Freedom, only 80 units available

As announced by Stellantis on Oct. 21, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Sky-Freedom 2024 becomes an 80-unit limited edition option available for the first time on the new Wrangler 2024. The Hydro Blue color is part of a wide range of bright special- and limited-edition colors that add even more personalization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Sky-Freedom 2024 also features the familiar Sky-Freedom awning.

Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Sky-Freedom’ price

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the world’s most capable and recognized vehicle, offers unparalleled off-road capabilities, the result of more than eighty years of experience in 4×4 design. New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep Wrangler offers a fully floating Dana rear axle, a 100:1 reduction ratio, a new 8,000-pound Warn winch, and an increased towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, all available directly from the factory . Inside, customers can enjoy higher levels of comfort and safety, with a new cabin equipped with 12-way power-adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and first- and second-row curtain airbags. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Sky-Freedom arrives in Limited Edition – only 80 units– with a price tag of $1,563,900 pesos.

Exterior design features

The new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Sky-Freedom retains its instantly recognizable sculptural design with Jeep’s historic hallmarks. The Wrangler’s exterior design is bold and rugged. It features a wide appearance and a lowered beltline, increasing window size to improve exterior visibility. It retains the legendary, revamped seven-bar grille with a more modern look. The exterior grilles intersect with the headlights, paying homage to the Jeep CJ. LED headlights and fog lamps provide crisp white light and add to the Wrangler’s distinctive image. It has the famous daytime running lights that form a halo around the outer perimeter of the headlights and front turn signals located on the front of the bumpers.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Sky-Freedom arrives in Mexico on the basis of a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon that incorporates the unique Sky-Freedom Power Top electric awning for a unique feeling of freedom and a unique wheel design.

Interior design with premium elements and technology

The refined interior of the new Wrangler is packed with premium features and technology that expand the functionality and versatility characteristic of a Jeep vehicle. The traditionally inspired center console has clean, well-defined shapes that complement the horizontal dashboard design. The dashboard is covered with new soft-touch surfaces in fabric or polyurethane and features contrasting decorative stitching. The new location for AMPS holders is now at the top of the dashboard. The hands-free voice recognition system is standard on all versions and has been improved using microphone array technology.

A brand-new 12.3-inch touchscreen display, the largest and most advanced display ever offered in a Wrangler, manages the award-winning fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system and sits nicely at the top of the center console, just above the new rectangular air intake. . The exterior air vents retain their characteristic circular shape. The Uconnect 5 system offers operating speeds five times faster than the previous generation. Using the Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates, it provides the flexibility for the system to continuously evolve by offering new content, features and services.

The new Wrangler Unconnet 5 system

Therefore, the new Wrangler Uconnect 5 offers more services and connected features for unparalleled ease of use. Highlights include, 12.3-inch digital touch screen (new), five user profiles plus a Valet mode: customizable music preferences, apps, seating position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels (new). Also included are, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fully customizable home screen with quick access to frequently used functions and one-touch operations (new), simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones (new), TomTom navigation, and finally push-button over-the-air (OTA) map updates for the Uconnect NAV system (new).

The new Wrangler is well equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the road. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with the installation of standard USB Type-C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. The Wrangler offers a total of seven Type-A and Type-C USB ports in both rows. Standard 12-volt power outlets are found throughout the new Wrangler. It also has an optional 115-volt AC outlet for powering home electronic devices with three-prong plugs.