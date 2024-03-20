Jeep announces the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition

The Jeep Wrangler 392 is the fastest and most powerful ever. Powered by a 6.4-liter, 470-horsepower V-8 engine, the Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition dominates the Wrangler lineup thanks to its unique attributes: it can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds.

“The Jeep Wrangler 392 is the best in performance, power, and capability. These are the revolutionary strengths that our most passionate Jeep fans have been asking for and that the competition has not been able to match,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and Jeep brand manager for North America. “To celebrate the existence of this powerful engine, we are bringing out the Wrangler 392 in style with this special final edition, limited to only 3,700 units worldwide.”

The Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon Final Edition 2024 is recognizable by exclusive decals on the hood and front fender vents and, with the standard Xtreme 35 package, by bronze wheels with 17-inch beadlock capability and 35-inch BFGoodrich tires. Production of the Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon Final Edition 2024 will be limited globally to 3,700 units, including 3,300 for the United States, 300 for Canada, and 100 for the rest of the world. The price in the United States is $99,995 and can be ordered now at Jeep dealers. The production will begin in the second quarter at the Toledo assembly plant.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 engine producing 470 horsepower. Paired with the eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and Selec-Trac, the V-8 sprints the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. The 6.4-liter engine is critical to on-road and off-road performance: nearly 75 percent of the Wrangler Rubicon 392’s maximum torque is available just above engine idle speed, this delivers excellent performance, whether it enables 0-60 mph acceleration or climbing steep slopes.

Jeep engineers have ensured that the Wrangler Rubicon 392’s V-8 gets fresh air, regardless of terrain and weather conditions. The Hydro-Guidea air intake system includes a three-tiered ducting system with a series of exhausts, including a unidirectional exhaust in the airbox that separates water (up to 15 gallons per minute) from incoming engine air.

The TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission with high torque capacity offers quick and precise shifts in both normal and high-performance driving conditions. This transmission also allows the driver to shift gears via the new steering wheel-mounted aluminum shift levers, the first for the Jeep Wrangler, or the Range Select electronic transmission.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 offers all the capabilities for which Jeep is famous. This includes Off-road Plus with Sand and Rock modes: the push of a button maximizes the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392’s traction capabilities. The modes adjust the throttle, transmission shift points, and traction control for maximum performance when passing at higher speeds over sandy terrain, as well as when sliding over rock at low speeds. The Off-road Plus driving mode also gives drivers the option of locking the rear axle at high speeds during 4H mode.