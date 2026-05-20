Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door drops the V8 for three electric motors

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door completely abandons the combustion engine and adopts an architecture with three axial-flux electric motors, two on the rear axle and one on the front axle. A 106-kWh battery pack feeds the system and uses individual cooling for each cell.

This setup allows the GT 63 variant to deliver up to 1,169 hp and 1,088 lb-ft of torque, with a claimed 0-62 mph time of 2.1 seconds. The GT 55 stops at 816 hp and 979 lb-ft. Both versions have an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph, while curb weight reaches 5,423 pounds.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door goes electric with up to 1,169 hp

The design largely follows the lines of the AMG GT XX concept, with a sloping roof, darkened rear window and active diffuser that help achieve a 0.22 drag coefficient, a particularly low figure for a sedan measuring 200.4 inches in length.

The cabin adopts a new central screen angled toward the driver and a dedicated passenger display, while still retaining some physical controls on the console. The panoramic roof integrates LEDs capable of projecting the AMG logo, a detail that feels more theatrical than functional.

Rear trunk capacity stands at 14.7 cubic feet, joined by a 1.4-cubic-foot front trunk. Those figures are not especially generous for a car of this size, but they align with the average in the high-performance EV segment.

Claimed range reaches 435 miles on the WLTP cycle, while fast charging can climb to 600 kW. In theory, the car can recover 287 miles in just ten minutes, provided compatible infrastructure is available.

One choice that could divide enthusiasts concerns the artificial sound. In Sport+ mode, the system simulates a V8 tone through the speakers, accompanied by simulated gear shifts. Hyundai already uses a similar approach on the Ioniq 5 N, and other automakers are also considering it.

First deliveries of the new electric AMG GT 4-Door should begin by the end of 2026. Pricing will likely sit above $115,000, positioning the car directly against the Porsche Taycan and Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.