Ferrari SF90 XX and Xiaomi SU7 Ultra face off in a drag race | Video

On the Al Ain track in the United Arab Emirates, a duel unfolded that pits two opposing automotive philosophies against each other: the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. Organized by carwow on a perfectly prepared strip of asphalt, the challenge follows the classic drag race format, a discipline that enjoys massive popularity today but often boils down to a sterile exchange of numbers. While acceleration races have become a favorite marketing tool for electric vehicle manufacturers, thanks to instant torque and explosive launches, they often struggle to convey the true emotional engagement a car can deliver.

Ferrari SF90 XX vs Xiaomi SU7 Ultra: two worlds collide in a drag race

The showdown between Maranello’s excellence and the Chinese newcomer highlights a deeper difference, comparable to that between a high-end mechanical watch and a modern quartz timepiece. The latter may even prove more accurate, yet the former remains the true object of desire, capable of expressing a soul and a craftsmanship that transcend pure technical function.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale stands as an engineering masterpiece, combining a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors to produce a total output of 1,030 horsepower. Weighing 1,660 kg (3,660 lb), the Italian supercar sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 2.3 seconds and reaches 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.5 seconds, delivering intense sensory thrills and a soundtrack that speaks directly to a driver’s passion.

By contrast, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra counters with sheer brute force born of zero-emissions technology, boasting figures that exceed its rival’s energy output by roughly 50 percent. Thanks to three electric motors, the Chinese sedan puts down 1,548 horsepower and an enormous 1,770 Nm (1,305 lb-ft) of torque, despite a substantial curb weight of 2,360 kg (5,203 lb). The numbers are staggering, with a claimed 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time of 1.98 seconds and a top speed reaching 350 km/h (217 mph). On paper, the quarter-mile contest already appears decided in favor of Asian technology, but the question remains whether Ferrari’s lighter weight and dynamic finesse can overturn a prediction that seems all but written.