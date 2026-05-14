This Mercedes-AMG One cost $44,000 to service after just 115 miles

Among the 275 Mercedes-AMG One units built before production ended in late 2023, the example heading to auction with RM Sotheby’s may be the most unusual of all. Its body is finished in Reingrün, a vivid shade of green that makes it completely unique in AMG One production. That personalization option alone cost about $32,200.

Contrasting with this finish, the car features several exposed matte carbon fiber elements, including the front splitter, rear diffuser, side skirts, roof intake and central fin. Matte black magnesium wheels and gloss black brake calipers complete an especially aggressive exterior profile.

Unique green Mercedes-AMG One heads to auction with a $44,000 service bill

The cabin follows the same direction, with Magma Grey Nappa leather, green stitching matched to the bodywork, extensive carbon fiber surfaces and a Sonus Faber audio system. The lot also includes the original accessories delivered with the car, including custom Sennheiser earphones, a tool kit, racing belt brackets and a center-lock wheel nut key.

The odometer shows just 115 miles, yet the owner already took the car in for a service that produced a staggering invoice. Mercedes-AMG carried out the maintenance work and issued a final bill of about $44,000. Labor accounts for most of the total, with 80 hours charged at around $462 per hour, adding up to roughly $37,000 on its own.

The parts list also includes figures that would seem extreme on almost any other road car, with a transmission filter costing about $2,700, an air filter priced at around $2,190 and even a drain plug billed at roughly $175. Ten units of engine oil added another $650.

Numbers like these make more sense when considering the technical nature of the AMG One. The hypercar uses a Formula 1-derived powertrain whose adaptation for road use required years of development. The same mechanical complexity that helped it set a Nürburgring production-car record also demands maintenance procedures, time and expertise that no traditional supercar can really match.

Based on the mileage of this particular example, the service cost equals roughly $382 for every mile the car has covered since leaving the factory. RM Sotheby’s has not yet officially announced the auction date or estimate, but given the unique configuration and near-delivery mileage, the final sale price could climb well above the car’s original list price.