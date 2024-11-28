Meet the new Jeep Wrangler, the off-road face of adventure for MEA

The car is also available with news active safety features, standard side curtain airbags and 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio. All this is made available in models such as the Sport, Sahara and Rubicon. The new cars will be equipped with a 2.0 I-4 gasoline engine of 200 kW and 400 Nm mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

Wrangler, the world’s most capable car

The news was dictated by an official press release from Stellantis – for Middle East and Africa – on which much more information about the cars is also available, as well as various prices. Drawing on more than 80 years of 4×4 engineering expertise, the new Jeep Wrangler is the most recognizable and capable vehicle on the planet. Jeep Wrangler builds on the brand’s goal of providing freedom of choice by offering an unparalleled combination of leading off-road capability, iconic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains and refined interiors, as well as a host of innovative safety features and advanced technology.

With capability at its core, the Jeep Wrangler is built on a body-on-frame design with a five-link front and rear suspension system, rigid axles, and available electronic locks. To meet the capacity needs of the most avid off-road enthusiast, the Wrangler offers a full-float Dana rear axle, which combines a strong drivetrain, delivering torque on demand and ensuring optimal, continuous power in any situation.

Inside, curtain airbags are standard in the first and second rows. The Wrangler comes with a standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless as standard, 12-way power-adjustable leather front seats, and more than 85 safety features, including Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, adaptive cruise control, further refinement of the Wrangler, Drowsy Driver Alert and Lane Departure Warning.

Legendary 4×4 capabilities to go anywhere

The new Jeep Wrangler offers legendary off-road capabilities and is the most capable ever with best-in-class performance

The Trail Rated badge on every Wrangler model reflects an unparalleled list of specifications that includes solid Dana front and rear axles, two-speed transfer case, traction control, tow hooks, four-wheel disc brakes, four skid plates, and a minimum tire size of 81 cm diameter. The new Wrangler continues to raise the bar with the all-new Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle on Rubicon models.

Now, Wrangler customers can get full-float axles, typically found on heavy commercial trucks, directly from the factory. The Wrangler Rubicon’s first full-float rear axle design consists of a wheel hub assembly separate from the axle shaft, with a pin bolted to the axle tube that supports the wheel hub via a pair of wheel bearings. Using a full-float axle design, the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the axle tube instead of the axle shaft itself. Therefore, the axle shaft is subject only to torsional loads, with its only function being to transmit power to the wheel hub. This makes the axle stronger and more robust.

Sport models mount 17-inch steel wheels, and Sahara models have standard 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrangler Rubicon is forged for off-road adventures and comes standard with Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch alloy wheels. The new Jeep Wrangler is covered by a 5 years/100,000km warranty and service plan including roadside assistance.

Jeep Wrangler Sport R1,199,900 Jeep Wrangler Sahara R1,249,900 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon R1,299,900 Jeep Wrangler prinìcing

For more details visit Media Stellantis MEA