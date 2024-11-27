Jeep continues to grow in the Middle East thanks to Wrangler and Grand Cherokee

Jeep continues its impressive growth throughout the Middle East, with year-to-date sales up 10%, largely driven by the success of its flagship models: the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler.

Jeep continues to grow in the Middle East thanks to Grand Cherokee and Wrangler

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has strengthened its presence in the region, achieving an 8% increase in sales in October 2024. It consistently ranks among the top three in the competitive SUV segment across the Middle East, while securing the No. 2 position in Iraq and Oman. The Grand Cherokee’s popularity extends to corporate customers, with Jeep currently engaged in fleet discussions with several major companies throughout the region.

The Wrangler has also produced excellent results, with a 12% increase in sales, as it continues to dominate the off-road category and foster a dedicated community across the region. Earlier this year, the American automaker introduced the 2024 Jeep Wrangler in the Middle East, the world’s most recognized and capable off-road SUV. With a unique mix of off-road capability, iconic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrain options, exceptional on-road and off-road dynamics, and a range of innovative safety and technology features, the new Wrangler has already left a lasting impression on Middle Eastern customers.

Rakesh Nair, CEO of Stellantis Middle East, commented: “Jeep’s performance in the Middle East remains solid, underlining our commitment to delivering a quality driving experience that aligns with our customers’ evolving needs and lifestyles. Both the premium Grand Cherokee and versatile Wrangler strongly resonate with customers across the Middle East’s diverse landscapes. Our goal is to maintain and strengthen our leadership as we look toward 2025 and beyond. Jeep’s future will continue to evolve, including the introduction of new electrified models, supporting the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 vision.”

Jeep is also witnessing significant growth in brand loyalty across the region. In the United Arab Emirates, 29% of Jeep owners returned to the brand for their next vehicle, while 49% of customers in Saudi Arabia are repeat buyers. This loyalty is further supported by the launch of My FlexCare, a comprehensive ownership program introduced in the Middle East to enhance the Jeep ownership experience and provide drivers with peace of mind on every journey. The strength of Jeep’s thriving community in the region further boosts brand promotion and strengthens customer connections.