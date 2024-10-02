MC20 Maserati for Maserati: the exclusive tribute to the founder’s grandchildren

The Maserati company recently created a completely customized MC20 prototype car. In a special occasion of an entirely exclusive event held at the brand’s historic headquarters in Modena, a one-of-a-kind MAserati MC20 was delivered. The car had been requested by the grandchildren of the brand’s founder, Ettore Maserati. An iconic and unique car that is a fitting tribute to the family of the manufacturer.

Maserati MC20 for the grandchildren of the founder

The recently ended month of September was particularly important for the Maserati company. In fact, a special delivery of one of its cars took place, to unique customers. We are talking about the grandchildren of Maserati’s founder, who made an express request for a completely customized MC20. The car in question, was born from the strong desire of Ettore Maserati’s grandchildren to want to leave their children an indelible memory of the brand that made great history. A company that over time has always achieved great success, an unmistakable sign of luxury and performance coming together, remaining at the top of the industry for more than 100 years.

What has been requested by the grandchildren of the company founder is certainly an extraordinary car. The MC20 is certainly one of Maserati’s most successful models and possesses all the features that go beyond the simple cars we are used to seeing on the road. It is, in fact, a fascinating coupe that comes equipped with a very powerful V6 Neptune engine, which now makes an impressive 621 hp.

A decidedly precious version

The car requested by Maserati’s grandchildren has been particularly embellished with various refined details, such as high luxury finishes and dedicated customizations obtained from the special Fuoriserie program. The Maserati MC20 created in an unprecedented way has been practically tailor-made, which gives it to all intents and purposes a decidedly unique value. A car that holds within it the true DNA of the brand, thus the most important parts of the family history.

For this unreleased model, therefore, an Infinity Blue livery was used, which is one of the colors that most reflects the brand. The coloring was finished with two stripes with a sporty character in Pastel White color. The bodywork was created with a glossy and shiny finish, while some of the details were made in a style typical of that of racing cars. This, creates a particularly bright visual contrast, but one that is pleasing to the eye. The most focal part of this contrast is certainly represented by Maserati’s “Trident” symbol. The latter was made in a matte gray color and placed right on the tonneau, that is, on the rear part of the car that also encloses the powerful Neptune engine.

Customizations present throughout the vehicle

The exterior of the car is also characterized by its carbon fiber package, which also dominates the interior. In addition, there are bespoke specifications, such as or custom logos of “Maserati for Maserati” and “Maserati Fuoriserie” placed on the rear fender. The distinguishing color is always Bianco Pastello while the side positioned “MC20 Maserati for Maserati” badges were created with black lettering on a background that definitely matches the bodywork.

And enhancing the car’s exterior image we also find red brake calipers and 20-inch wheels in Nero Lucido. As anticipated, the interior also consists of all kinds of customization. Alcantara has been used as the main material, as well as carbon fiber, installed to that on the MC20’s steering wheel in black. There are also several Black/Blue New finishes that aim to embellish the interior.

The sports seats are designed to make the driver feel like they is in a real race car, without, of course, sacrificing the great comfort that luxury cars like Maserati offer. The sides of the seats are in Black-Blue Backing/New Blue, while the general interior of the car features a range of elegant colors and fine materials, just like carbon fiber. A detail that is often used and distinguishes the Italian brand’s cars.

The Maserati family

The unveiling of this unprecedented car was a truly unforgettable moment, like a true family reunion. Ettore Maserati‘s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with Carlo Maserati‘s wife, watched with great emotion as the family’s new supercar was unveiled. Luca Delfino, Maserati’s global sales manager, was in charge of overseeing the ceremony along with other historical company figures such as Andrea Bertolini who occupies the role of official test driver and Ermanno Crozza, who has worked for Maserati for 60 years, practically a lifetime.

Therefore, the new MC20 was unveiled by the very people responsible for its creation, all in a very intimate and private atmosphere. Alongside the unreleased car, there were also three other historic Maseratis, which all together gave off the highest level of a tribute to the brand’s origins. In conclusion, we can say that this car is definitely a collector’s item, which unlike many others that change owners, this one will pass from generation to generation with the Maserati surname.