Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Maserati MC20 “challenge” each other through mud and puddles

Supercars are made to speed down straightaways at extreme velocities, to tackle curves by sticking to the asphalt, or to brake sharply in just a few meters before a turn. However, some people take them off-road in pouring rain, and it doesn’t seem like a good idea.

Ferrari and Maserati supercars “challenge” each other on wet dirt roads

As you can see for yourself in the video at the bottom of the page, uploaded on Instagram by Bogdan Capusan, we see a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a Maserati MC20 facing conditions that are far from suitable for them. The video showcases the two supercars on a dirt path in the countryside, complete with puddles of water and mud making it more difficult for the vehicles to proceed.

The Trident’s car is a few meters ahead, underlining the fact that it managed to overcome puddles of water and mud where the Maranello beast finds itself. The driver of the SF90 Stradale tries to avoid a puddle by putting the wheels on the edge of the path, then calmly returns to the center and manages, albeit very slowly, to proceed with the wheels immersed in the mud. A complicated situation that not many would have had the courage to face. However, if that is the only passable road, turning back is impossible.

In recent hours, Ferrari has announced that Jony Ive, Apple‘s designer who conceived the design of products like the iPhone (ever heard of it?), will be in charge of designing the screen and steering wheel of the first electric Ferrari, expected by the end of 2025. Maserati, on the other hand, is facing a very complicated period which, according to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, is due to marketing. To remedy this, in fact, a new marketing manager has been announced in North America, who will have the task of improving the situation.