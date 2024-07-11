Maserati MC20 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 with so special debut

In just a few days, the Goodwood Festival of Speed event is coming, and Maserati will be in the spotlight with big news in the spotlight and exciting activities

MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda, the two very limited edition special series, pay tribute to the brand’s triumphs in FIA GT racing. Here’s Maserati preparing for the Goodwood Festival of Speed to bring an explosion of adrenaline and passion

Debut of specials Maserati MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda series at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

The Goodwood Festival of Speed to be held in the coming days ranging from July 11 to 14 will take care of hosting a strong tribute to Maserati’s super sports car par excellence, namely the MC20 that mounts its prized V6 Nettuno engine. We are talking about an annual celebration concerning motorsport and motoring. The event takes place in the beautiful park surrounding Goodwood House in the United Kingdom. Throughout its entire course, attendees have the wonderful opportunity to see new exhibits and demonstrations up close, as well as get to talk to famous drivers and enjoy food and drinks made available to all.

For this year, the Festival will be the perfect opportunity to unveil two limited edition special series (20 for each model to be precise). We are talking about the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda, cars that were both created to celebrate the brand’s successes in FIA GT competitions. Inspired by the world-famous MC12 Stradale and MC12 GT1 Vitaphone, these two new versions keep the brand’s past alive while looking firmly to the future. The exclusive liveries and particularly refined interiors have been taken care of in detail by the Fuoriserie program. During the event they will be responsible for offering a tribute to Maserati’s past that has seen so many successes and a preview for what should be the brand’s future.

Other Maserati stars attending this festival

In addition to the MC20 Icona and Leggenda, the public will also be able to take a closer look at other cars such as the MC12 Versione Corse. This is a true engineering gem created exclusively for use on the track. With its 755-hp V12 engine, this is undoubtedly the brand’s signature car as far as racing is concerned.

The MC20 Cielo in Blu Victory, with its retractable glass roof and white Trident on the soft top, will complete the Maserati line-up at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Style and performance, in this case, go hand in hand.

Then again, the Italian brand has several surprises in store. Indeed, Maserati will also bring to the Festival its latest creation, the GranCabrio Folgore. The first 100% electric convertible in the luxury segment, with its very sporty design and top-notch performance, it will be presented to the public with an engine created using technology that releases up to 800 horsepower. It is a car that has all the characteristics to win over the audience at Goodwood’s Electric Avenue without a shadow of a doubt.

In addition to the cars on display, Maserati will also organize a series of activities for visitors, including, virtual driving simulations, meetings with Maserati drivers and designers, and display of Maserati Lifestyle products.