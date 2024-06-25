MC20 Cielo by Novitec: the evolution of the sports car, a work of engineering and design

At the heart of this upgrade is the 3.0-liter Neptune V6 engine, expertly optimized by Novitec to unleash an impressive 720 hp and 818 Nm of torque, a significant increase over the 630 hp and 730 Nm of the base model.

Novitec MC20 Cielo: evolving a legend

The Maserati MC20 Cielo has been reformed with greater appeal and even more irresistible thanks to the incredible work done by Novitec, the German tuner company that performs works of great beauty.

Novitec, however, was not satisfied with only making public the aesthetic beauty of the MC20 Cielo car, but in order to amaze the public even more they also wanted to highlight its great power. The 3.0-liter Neptune V6 engine, which is already seen as an engineering gem in itself, gains even more power up to an impressive 720 hp and 818 Nm of torque. This is a remarkable difference of 90 hp and 88 Nm more than the original model.

These numbers can only mean that the driving experience aboard this bolide is certainly one of the best ever. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of up to 325 km/h. Truly exciting and exhilarating performance for those who love this kind of experience.

As we have already mentioned, Novitec has done a professional job on the car’s aesthetics, taking it to a much higher level. Its lines are curvaceous and aggressive and are combined with targeted carbon fiber interventions. These were performed on the front splitter, optimized air intakes, hood vents and a rear ducktail spoiler. The result of this work is a car that not only whizzes very fast on the roads, but also manages to steal the discerning eyes of the industry public. Its perfect aerodynamics enhance its elegance and sportiness.

Novitec knows perfectly well that true luxury is that which can be made personal. That is precisely why it operates in such a way that it can offer its customers a wide range of options to make the MC20 Cielo a unique and inimitable car. 21-inch NF11 forged alloy wheels available in gold or a wide range of colors that can be put either to match or contrast with the bodywork. An optional 999 gold-plated Inconel alloy exhaust system for a sound that almost becomes music to its owner’s ears. Yellow sport springs that lower the car by 25 mm, with the aim of making it even more aggressive and a more precise ride (compatible with Maserati’s standard nose lift system).

The price of the Novitec kit for the Maserati MC20 Cielo has not yet been released to the public. Certainly, we can venture to say that anyone who can afford such a car would certainly have a chance to buy one of these kits as well. The Maserati MC20 Cielo by Novitec makes the car a true marvel, making a car that is already highly desired even with its base version.