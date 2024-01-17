Ferrari 296 GTB: Novitec unveils its modified version

The Ferrari 296 GTB has captured attention with its cutting-edge plug-in hybrid technology. Novitec, renowned for its expertise in tuning, has further elevated this Italian automotive masterpiece. Firstly, the tuner developed various visible carbon fiber components for the 296 GTB, not only to enhance its aesthetics but also to improve aerodynamic downforce, a crucial aspect for high-speed driving stability. These parts include a front spoiler for the central air intake of the standard bumper and a ducktail rear spoiler, designed to optimally balance aerodynamics between the front and rear axles.

Ferrari 296 GTB: Novitec’s tuning arrival

In collaboration with Vossen, Novitec has created a dedicated wheel/tire combination, with diameters of 21” and 22”, to best utilize the space in the wheel arches of the Ferrari 296 GTB. To further intensify driving dynamics, the German tuner offers optional suspensions with sport springs or a coilover kit. The latter is available in various versions, suitable for both the standard model and the Assetto Fiorano variant.

The heart of the plug-in hybrid supercar, the V6 biturbo engine, received a significant upgrade from Novitec. Thanks to high-efficiency turbo injectors, combined with a high-performance exhaust system and sports catalyzers, there is a power increase of 38 HP. As a result, the total power of the plug-in hybrid powertrain is now 868 HP.

A particularly practical innovation is Novitec’s front hydraulic lift system, which allows raising the front of the car by about 40 mm to easily overcome bumps or ramps in underground parking lots. Regarding the exhaust system, the tuning company offers variants in stainless steel or Inconel (an advanced material also used in Formula 1), with an option of fine 999 gold plating for optimized thermal control.

In addition to technical modifications, Novitec enriches the Ferrari 296 GTB with exclusive interior options, thus completing its product range for this Maranello manufacturer’s masterpiece. Novitec’s focus on aerodynamics is reflected in the introduction of visible carbon panels for the engine compartment, beautifully framing both the V6 and the MGU-K electric unit, leaving the latter untouched. The carbon details extend their sporty touch to the exterior mirrors and side windows, as well as to the air ducts for the engine, emphasizing the vehicle’s aesthetic dynamism.

The Novitec NF11 wheels, produced using cutting-edge technologies such as forging and CNC machining, are available in a variety of surface finishes and 72 colors. This customization, combined with the choice of specific sizes for the front and rear axles, further emphasizes the two-seater’s wedge shape. Finally, the high-performance tires complete the ensemble, ensuring exceptional road grip.