Maxi Fiat and Peugeot recall in Brazil: more than 21,000 cars at risk of shutdown

The intervention affects a total of more than 21,000 vehicles and is necessary for the free replacement of a defective component. This malfunction, if not resolved, could allow water to enter the interior of the car, with the serious consequence of causing the car to suddenly shut down while driving, creating potential and serious safety hazards.

Maxi recall in Brazil for Fiat and Peugeot models

Two brands that are part of the Stellantis Group have launched a major recall campaign in Brazil. They are Fiat and Peugeot involving a total of more than 21,000 vehicles. The intervention is necessary to replace a defective component that, if not functioning properly, could allow water to enter the interior of the car.

The malfunction of this part can have significant consequences, including the possibility of the car suddenly shutting down while driving, creating potential safety hazards. Owners of the affected vehicles will have to go to authorized dealerships for inspection and free replacement of the component.

With a more precise number, the total number of defective models involved in this major recall is 21,044 Fiat vehicles and 449 Peugeot vehicles, which as we said are involved due to a technical problem. Stellantis recently clarified that this defect carries a high risk of accidents, with potential material and physical damage, and in the most serious cases, even fatalities among vehicle occupants or third parties.

Fiat models involved in the maxi recall

Fiat versions affected include: the Mobi, Fiorino, Nuova Strada, Cronos, and Argo.

These models belong to the range produced in 2025. The Fiat Pulse is also part of the recall, but unlike the other models, it includes both vehicles manufactured in 2024 and 2025.

Peugeot models involved

As for Peugeot, the models subject to the recall are the 208 hatchback (produced in 2024) and the Partner Rapid (van produced in 2025).

Stellantis, of course has been quick to act, reporting that the engine management unit will be replaced free of charge. To take advantage of the service at the authorized dealer network, an appointment must be made. The automaker estimates that the time required for repair is about one hour.