Brazil, launch of new engines with ethanol for Partner Rapid and Expert

The French brand is moving into Brazil with the launch of engines for the iconic Partner Rapid and Expert. Committed to efficiency, power and economy, the brand further consolidates its presence in the segment.

Peugeot Partner Rapid: power and economy in one vehicle

Since its launch in 2022, the Peugeot Partner Rapid has distinguished itself as a true symbol of innovation, now equipped with a robust GSE 1.3 Flex engine. This engine, recognized for its excellent low-end torque, delivers an impressive 107 hp and 134 Nm of torque with ethanol. An important parameter for the use of vehicles like the Peugeot Partner Rapid, fuel consumption is even better with the new engine. With 8.7 km/l in the urban cycle (ethanol), the gains are 7.27%, and in the highway cycle the measurement is 9.6 km/l (ethanol), which is 14.56% more efficient. In addition, Partner Rapid received an “A” grade from Inmetro, ensuring savings and efficiency, which are essential features for the modern entrepreneur.

Highlights of the Partner Rapid model

Highlights: new GSE 1.3 Flex engine, iTPMS tire pressure monitoring system, electric steering, outside temperature sensor. Superior comfort: Interior designed for long journeys, with functional and ergonomic dashboard, air conditioning, and electric window and locking systems. Smart organization: 18.5 liters of storage space, perfect for storing essentials such as a card vending machine and water bottle. Impressive cargo capacity: with 3.3 m³ of volume and capacity up to 650 kg, its doors open up to 180º, making loading easier. Safety: equipped with stability control, emergency brake warning and Hill Assist, it provides peace of mind in all situations.

Peugeot Expert: the new era of power and efficiency

The Peugeot Expert 2025/2025 begins the year with a revolution in its engine. Now equipped with a powerful 2.2 turbo diesel engine, delivering 150 hp and 370 Nm of torque, this model stands out not only for its robustness, but also for its efficiency. With fuel consumption reduced by 8.5 percent, the Expert can achieve up to 13.7 km/l on the road, making it an ideal choice for those seeking savings without sacrificing performance.

Impressive Performance: Accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 13.1 seconds, offering exceptional drivability. Connectivity and Modernity: New visual identity and the innovative Connect Fleet system for fleet monitoring, ensuring total control. Robust Cargo Capacity: With nearly 1.5 tons of capacity and 6.1 m³ of volume, the Expert is perfect for meeting daily needs. Enhanced safety: improved facilities and enhanced safety features to protect the driver and cargo.

Both models, Partner Rapid and Expert, will soon be available at Peugeot dealerships throughout Brazil, supported by the Peugeot Confiance and Flexcare programs, which offer unparalleled after-sales benefits. Peugeot continues to meet the needs of discerning consumers by offering vehicles that combine reliability, efficiency and innovation.