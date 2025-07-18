Massive discounts hit 2024 Ford Bronco lineup, even on the Raptor

Ford is pulling out all the stops to clear out its remaining inventory of 2024 Broncos, offering aggressive deals that include everything from 0% financing to huge cash-back incentives, even on the high-powered Bronco Raptor. While some of these deals are publicly available, others are quietly being offered at the dealership level, and savvy buyers could save up to five figures.

According to CarsDirect, a number of Ford dealers across the United States are now rolling out significant discounts on both standard Bronco models and the beastly Bronco Raptor. Not all promotions are officially advertised by Ford, so it’s worth checking with local dealers to see what’s actually available.

Ford’s national “Ford For America” campaign currently offers 0% APR for 48 months, with no money down and no payments for the first 90 days, but only on select 2024 Broncos (around 6,000 units remain on lots). Unfortunately, neither the 2024 Bronco Raptor nor the newly refreshed 2025 lineup qualify for this financing offer.

Those eyeing the Raptor have plenty to be excited about. Just last month, Ford dropped the starting price of the 2025 Bronco Raptor by over $10,000, bringing it down to $79,995 from its original MSRP of $90,035. The 2024 Bronco Raptor is now available with up to $14,000 in dealer cash in major markets nationwide, but only through August 4.

These savings are showing up in metro areas like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Memphis, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Seattle. The cash back is at the dealer’s discretion, meaning it may vary, but if the full amount is applied, buyers could walk away with a Raptor for around $76,000, actually less than the discounted 2025 model.

Ford isn’t just slashing prices on the Raptor either. In California, buyers can score $7,000 off on 2024 Bronco Badlands or Wildtrak trims, while other configurations are seeing $2,000+ in savings depending on location and dealer participation.

Despite these hefty incentives, the Bronco remains a hot seller. Ford moved over 109,000 units in 2024, up 3.3% from the previous year, and these latest deals are likely to keep that momentum strong. Looking ahead, the 2025 Bronco brings back the base model (which skipped 2024), now starting at $38,995, and adds new standard tech like a 12-inch touchscreen.