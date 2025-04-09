Maserati makes stunning discounts in the U.S., up to $36,000 less

Maserati sells off last Ghibli units in America at incredible markdowns. New surprises are also coming

Last chances in America to buy the latest Maserati units with limited offers. Also coming is a new strategy from CEO Santo Ficili, who warned that new “surprises” will be coming specifically designed for longtime customers.

Maserati between U.S. discounts and “surprise” strategies from Ficili coming soon

The U.S. auto market is witnessing an interesting dynamic regarding the Maserati brand. After a 2024 year marked by overall sales below expectations, U.S. dealerships are adopting an aggressive strategy to liquidate cars in stock. This maneuver is resulting in exceptional discounts for consumers, with markdowns reaching substantial amounts, up to $36,000.

And at this crucial time for the Maserati automaker, CEO Santo Ficili is busy strategizing how to overcome current market challenges. His recent statements resonated significantly, particularly when he hinted at “surprises” specifically designed for longtime customers. This promise immediately ignited speculation about possible moves by the Modena-based manufacturer. The wait is growing to see what innovations or throwbacks Maserati will deploy to regain ground and generate enthusiasm among its most loyal supporters.

The Maserati Ghibli deals in America

As it nears the end of its production run, the Maserati Ghibli is experiencing an unexpected commercial breakthrough in the United States, thanks to a series of extraordinary discounts offered by dealerships. The abundance of models still available is generating unmissable offers for those who want to own a car that made the history of the Trident marque.

Special attention is being paid to the Ghibli sedan, whose production has ended and which has historically struggled to establish itself in the U.S. market due to strong competition represented by models such as the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. These discounts therefore represent a strategic opportunity for both dealers and buyers.

A concrete example found by “poking around” the web, and as also written by my colleague on the Italian clubalfa site, is the Maserati Ghibli Modena Ultima Q4 offered by Napleton Maserati in Illinois at $77,800, a model equipped with a powerful 430-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Ioltre, in Texas, Boardwalk Ferrari raises the bar even higher with a rear-wheel-drive Maserati Ghibli 2023 offered for only $69,995, the result of an incredible $33,585 discount. Despite the usual trend of depreciating Maseratis, these deals represent a rare opportunity to purchase a prestige car on exceptionally favorable terms.

The incredible offers are not limited to the “standard” versions of the Maserati Ghibli in the United States. Even the ultra-powerful Trofeo variant, equipped with a roaring 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of unleashing an impressive 580 horsepower and surpassing the 300-mph threshold, is the protagonist of significant price reductions. A prime example comes from Maryland, where Criswell Maserati is offering a Ghibli Trofeo at $107,945, applying a discount of an impressive $31,149. An unmissable opportunity for those who want to combine Maserati exclusivity with true supercar performance, now available at exceptionally favorable economic terms.