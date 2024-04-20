Maserati will become a fully electric brand by 2028

Maserati has given great glory to the history of Italian and world motoring. The brand has now announced its ambitious plan that includes a fully electric future by 2028, when the electric Quattroporte will also make its debut. This news may come as a disappointment to the brand’s many loyal fans.

Maserati will offer an electrified version of every model by 2025

This strategy, especially now that electric cars are facing a downturn, comes in response to the growing demand for sustainability from institutions and large automotive groups. By 2025, every Maserati model will have an electric or hybrid variant, marking the end of the era of the V8 engine that made the brand iconic. Another historic sound gives way to the deepest silence, or at least to an artificial sound.

Despite this epochal change, Maserati assures its customers that they will not have to give up the performance and luxury that have been an integral part of the brand for so many years. The GranCabrio Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, is a shining example of this: with three electric motors for a total output of 761 hp and a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph), it delivers an exhilarating driving experience without sacrificing Maserati’s signature comfort and style.

Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, emphasizes that the transition will be gradual, adapting to the different choices of electric vehicle adoption in various markets. It is a probably inevitable choice but that must be able to offer customers the maximum choice, with the most suitable option for their needs, whether it is a cutting-edge electric car or a latest petrol version.

This push towards electrification could therefore be a turning point for Maserati. Many car manufacturers are about to embrace a more sustainable future, without compromising its values of performance, luxury, and design.