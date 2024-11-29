New Maserati GranTurismo celebrates brand’s 110th anniversary

Maserati celebrates its 110 years of performance, design, craftsmanship, uniqueness, and technology with a special series of an iconic Trident model: Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario.

The new Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario unveiled

Maserati GranTurismo is much more than a car: it’s an icon, a lifestyle that perfectly embodies the brand’s spirit, a model that combines sporting performance with comfort suitable for long distances and luxury. And it also looks to the future, adopting for the first time in Maserati history a 100% electric powertrain in the Folgore version.

The GranTurismo Folgore becomes the protagonist of the special series Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario, a limited edition with as many units as the years of the Trident brand, symbolizing an ideal bridge between the brand’s past, present, and future. Heritage and innovation merge to create exclusive content made possible by the Fuoriserie Customization Program.

This limited series is available in two configurations of 55 units each: the first in Rame Folgore; the second in exclusive Blu Inchiostro, both with dedicated finishes, special wheels with black and copper details, and interiors in denim or black Econyl with copper or blue stitching.

One of the novelties of this limited series is the logo, created exclusively for the anniversary: the Trident, followed by the numbers “110” with a special inclination, is positioned on the C-pillar and represents the brand’s dynamism and capacity for innovation throughout its 110 years of history.

The same logo will also be present on another vehicle of great importance for Maserati: the Tipo Folgore electric single-seater, which will participate in the first race of Season 11 of the all-electric series, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 7. The single-seater will take to the track with the new blue and rose gold livery embellished with the 110 tribute logo next to the cockpit.

Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario will make its road debut as part of the exclusive Trident Experience program, a two-day event conceived by Maserati to celebrate this important anniversary together with its guests and most passionate clients.