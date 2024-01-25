Maserati Quattroporte Folgore: the launch has been officially postponed

Maserati is poised to introduce a significant innovation in the luxury sedan segment with the launch of the new generation of the Maserati Quattroporte. However, recent updates indicate a delay in the debut of the new vehicle, which has major implications for its entry into the luxury electric sedan market.

According to Autocar, the Italian car manufacturer has confirmed a postponement in the production of the seventh generation of the Quattroporte. Originally scheduled for 2025, this move casts uncertainty on the launch timing of the rumored Maserati Quattroporte Folgore.

Maserati Quattroporte: launch of new generation postponed

A brand spokesperson, in an interview with Automotive News Europe, cited the need to “take no risks with the performance level” of the new model as the main reason for the delay. This suggests a need for further development work before its final approval. Additionally, it appears that price negotiations with suppliers are one of the causes of the delay.

This delay represents another setback in Maserati’s electrification program. The automaker has already postponed production plans for the 100% electric Folgore versions of the GranTurismo and Grecale, although deliveries of both models are expected in the coming months.

Nevertheless, the new Quattroporte Folgore will be the brand’s third zero-emission vehicle and the first to be offered exclusively as an EV. Maserati CEO Davide Grasso has described this model as “undeniably a Maserati” but also as a revolutionary design project. The design is expected to be heavily influenced by aerodynamics, a key element for the performance and efficiency of electric vehicles.

The new luxury electric sedan aims to stand out with its luxury appeal and Italian charm. With an expected starting price of around £150,000 (€175,260), the Quattroporte EV marks a significant step in the brand’s strategy to move away from volume sales in the mainstream executive segment.

It is speculated that the new Maserati Quattroporte will share some technical features with the future Alfa Romeo Giulia EV, based on Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform. This platform supports large batteries, offering a range of up to 805 km on a single charge, and high-performance electric motors that could make the Quattroporte Folgore the fastest car ever made by Maserati.