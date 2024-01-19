Maserati halts the development of the electric Quattroporte

Maserati is facing significant hurdles in its journey towards a fully electric range after announcing a pause in the development of the Quattroporte Folgore, a large battery-powered sedan. While the official reason cites concerns about the performance of the new vehicle, there are indications that deeper considerations are at play. Sources from the Italian press suggest that the Stellantis group is currently working on formulating the business case for this flagship electric vehicle.

In line with cost-reduction strategies, the automaker is said to have requested suppliers to cut the prices of parts by 6 percent, building on a similar cost-cutting request made in 2023. This highlights the dynamic challenges and financial considerations involved in the ambitious Dare Forward 2030 plan, which outlines a roadmap for full electrification. Under this plan, the Levante, Maserati’s first SUV, is expected to receive a fully electric version by mid-decade, contributing to the brand’s initial foray into electric vehicles. Early indications suggest that the Levante Folgore will feature a less powerful version of the three-motor configuration of the GranTurismo Folgore.

Besides developmental hurdles, Maserati’s production challenges also extend to the workforce, with 1,000 workers reportedly being temporarily laid off from February 12 to March 3 at the Mirafiori plant in Turin. This plant is responsible for producing models such as the Quattroporte, the Levante – a large SUV, and the GranTurismo – a large coupe, reflecting the broader impact of production disruptions on the activities of the luxury automaker. Therefore, we will see what else emerges about the future of Trident’s automotive brand in the coming months and what the Stellantis group decides to do with what remains its only luxury brand at the moment.