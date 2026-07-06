Maserati puts on a show at Goodwood with GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale

Maserati will bring six models to the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 9 to 12, using the West Sussex event for the international public debut of the new GranTurismo, new GranCabrio, and new Grecale after their digital presentations. The brand will also send three of the most extreme cars in its range up the famous Hillclimb.

Maserati prepares GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale debuts at Goodwood

The nearly two-kilometer climb through the tight corners, trees, and stone walls of the Goodwood House estate will feature the MCPURA Cielo, GT2 Stradale, and MCXtrema. The latter will also take part in the Timed Shootout, where it will chase the clock in one of the most watched challenges of the weekend. Maserati will display all three cars in the Supercar Paddock, where they will represent the stylistic and technical path that the brand started with the MCXtrema. This track-only supercar introduced a low, wide, and aggressive front end that gradually influenced the GT2 Stradale and then the MCPURA, before reaching this year’s road models with a coherent design language that now runs through the entire range.

For visitors at Goodwood, direct contact with the new GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale will offer a first live look at Maserati’s new design direction, marked by cleaner proportions and greater attention to perceived quality than the previous generation. Through these models, the Italian brand aims to reaffirm its interpretation of the Italian Gran Turismo, where elegance and craftsmanship coexist with performance in a positioning that remains firmly anchored in the luxury segment.

The British event also comes during a year of double anniversaries for the House of the Trident. In 2026, Maserati celebrates both the centenary of its logo and 100 years since its first racing victory, achieved by Alfieri Maserati at the 1926 Targa Florio behind the wheel of the Tipo 26. The brand wants to make this motorsport link visible through active participation in the Hillclimb, rather than through a purely static display.

Maserati continues to develop and build all the cars it will display and run at Goodwood between its Modena and Cassino plants. The manufacturer uses this point to underline its continuity with Italian industrial tradition in an international context where origin still acts as a distinctive element in the luxury sports car segment. By placing the new road models alongside its track-focused supercars on the same stage, Maserati aims to present the range as a coherent whole, from the Grecale designed for everyday use to the MCXtrema created exclusively for the circuit.