Maserati reveals updated GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale in first images

Maserati is updating the GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale with aesthetic, technical and digital changes that redefine the visual language of the range and mark a step forward in the Trident’s strategy. The renewal comes in the year that marks both the centenary of the Maserati logo and Alfieri Maserati’s first victory at the 1926 Targa Florio, a link with history that the Italian brand has chosen to make explicit.

The styling direction follows the path opened by the MCXtrema, continued with the GT2 Stradale and MCPURA, and now transferred to the road-going models. The front end of all three models becomes more horizontal, sharper and more aggressive, with the aim of increasing road presence without losing the elegance typical of the brand.

The main updates concern the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, both real four-seat models with all-wheel drive and adjustable air suspension. The Trofeo version uses the 590 hp V6 Nettuno engine with 650 Nm of torque, a sports exhaust as standard and, in the case of the GranTurismo, a top speed above 320 km/h. Alongside the Trofeo, the 490 hp variant remains in the range with a stronger focus on long-distance comfort.

The line-up also includes the fully electric Folgore versions, which confirm 760 hp of continuous power at the wheels and 800-volt technology. The GranTurismo Folgore reaches 325 km/h and declares more than 540 km of range, while the GranCabrio Folgore reaches 290 km/h and positions itself as one of the most exclusive electric convertibles on the market.

Maserati has updated the interiors of all three models with a new racing-inspired steering wheel, a redesigned digital Maserati clock, a metal PRND selector and an interface made up of a 12.3-inch central display, an 8.8-inch comfort display and a 12.2-inch instrument cluster. A dedicated driver distraction and fatigue monitoring system also makes its debut.

The Grecale follows the same philosophy in the luxury SUV segment, with a wider and lower front end and an interior updated in the main touch points. The key technical change is the arrival of the 390 hp V6 Nettuno engine, which joins the mild hybrid versions, the 530 hp V6 Trofeo and the 550 hp fully electric Folgore. The Grecale Folgore confirms up to 580 km of range and gains efficiency through aerodynamic refinements, new energy management algorithms and optimised tyres.

Maserati also highlights the link with Italian territory, as all three models are developed and produced between Modena and Cassino. The interiors use leather from Leather Working Group-certified suppliers, in line with growing attention to sustainability in the luxury supply chain.

The Fuoriserie personalisation programme expands the choice of colours, materials and details, extending to the Bespoke soft top for the GranCabrio. Maserati also introduces a new photorealistic online configurator designed to bring the digital experience closer to the showroom experience.