Maserati marks the Trident’s 100th anniversary with a real constellation

Maserati has chosen to celebrate 100 years of the Trident with two parallel initiatives that combine heritage with an update to the brand’s digital experience. The Trident Stars project turns the logo into a symbolic constellation made up of 100 stars, one for each year since the emblem first appeared on the Tipo 26 in 1926. The stars are arranged between the constellations of Leo and Boötes until they recreate the outline of Maserati’s famous symbol. The project was developed in collaboration with Maurizio Pajola and Anna Lucchetti, researchers at INAF – Astronomical Observatory of Padua.

Maserati turns the Trident into a constellation for its 100th anniversary

Each star is dedicated to a figure connected to the brand’s history, from historic customers to employees, collectors, brand ambassadors and key figures from Maserati’s sporting world. Cristiano Fiorio, Maserati Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Bottega Fuoriserie, described the initiative as an attempt to take the brand’s symbol “where memory becomes eternal”, turning it into something designed to last beyond the anniversary itself.

Alongside the celebratory dimension, Maserati has launched a new 3D online configurator that redesigns the vehicle personalization journey with three-dimensional environments, 21:9 widescreen images and cinematic-level visual rendering. The car is no longer presented against a neutral background, but placed inside scenes built around the idea of Italian lifestyle and luxury. This allows customers to explore colors, materials, finishes and details with greater visual fidelity than previous tools. The aim is to bring the digital experience closer to the perceived quality of physical showrooms, making the transition between online configuration and a dealership visit more coherent.

The two initiatives respond to complementary needs at a delicate moment for the brand. Trident Stars works on the emotional and identity-driven side, reaffirming the historic weight of a logo that remains one of the most recognizable symbols in Italian motoring. The configurator, on the other hand, updates Maserati’s commercial tools, bringing product storytelling into a more immersive dimension in a luxury segment where the digital experience increasingly comes before physical contact with the vehicle.