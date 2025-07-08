Maserati heads to Goodwood 2025 with world premiere and fresh innovations

Time flies fast and with it approaches one of the most anticipated events of the year: the Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled from July 10-13, 2025. For this edition, Maserati will be among the absolute protagonists, confirming the strong bond between the Italian brand and international automotive excellence.

Maserati protagonist at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Within the evocative Lord March estate, the Trident automotive house will present a world premiere of a new vehicle that will best represent its spirit devoted to performance and innovation. Although there are no official confirmations yet, it is hypothesized that the model in question is the MC20 restyling. Alongside this anticipated debut, Maserati will also bring three flagship models: the GT2 Stradale, the spectacular MCXtrema and the refined GranCabrio.

The GT2 Stradale, street-legal version of the GT2 race car, represents a return to racing for the Italian brand. Powered by the 640 HP twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, reaching over 320 km/h. The model displayed at Goodwood will be presented in a brilliant Blu Corse livery with matte carbon fiber details and 20-inch wheels, while the interior will feature black and blue Alcantara upholstery, in perfect match with the exterior.

The new Maserati GranCabrio won’t be missing, displayed in a refined configuration with Verde Giada bodywork, Glossy Black wheels (20 inches front, 21 rear) and brakes with black calipers. The cabin is upholstered in perforated full-grain Ice-colored leather, with 3D carbon finishes. It’s still powered by the 490 HP V6 Nettuno, for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in exactly 4 seconds, accompanied by all the comfort necessary to tackle even long journeys with four people on board.

Completing the line-up is the MCXtrema, exclusive track hypercar homologated only for racing use. With maximum power of 740 HP, it’s the most extreme of the group, designed for collectors and gentleman drivers. The specimen that will parade at Goodwood will be presented in Blue Xtrema livery, created specifically for this edition. Production is limited to 62 units.

All three vehicles, in addition to being admired in the Supercar Paddock, will also be protagonists of the famous Hillclimb, the nearly two-kilometer track that winds through ancient trees, tight curves and stone walls. A perfect setting to enhance the dynamic character of Maserati models.

The Goodwood Festival will also be an opportunity to celebrate 100 years of the Trident logo, which first appeared in 1926 on the Tipo 26, victorious at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati. A century later, the spirit of Italian excellence continues to shine.