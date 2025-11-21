Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio delayed to 2028, but a petrol revival is suddenly on the table

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, originally scheduled for 2025 and 2026, will not arrive before 2028, according to industry reports. The decision to introduce hybrid versions alongside the fully electric models, initially intended to make up the entire lineup, has forced a major revision of the product plan. With the EV market progressing more slowly than expected, Stellantis has opted to recalibrate its strategy, pushing the launch of both models to a window between late 2027 and 2028. Production at the Stellantis‘ Cassino plant, in Italy, is also unlikely to begin before mid-2028.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio pushed to 2028 as petrol comeback becomes possible

The European political debate could, however, change the picture. On December 10, the European Union will once again address the 2035 phase-out of combustion engines. A complete reversal appears unlikely, but a partial opening toward synthetic fuels and plug-in hybrids is considered far more feasible.

If Brussels were to slow the transition, an almost unthinkable scenario might emerge: next-generation Stelvio and Giulia models equipped not only with hybrid and electric systems, but potentially even petrol or diesel engines. It remains a distant possibility, yet not entirely off the table, one that would certainly delight many Alfisti still attached to the driving feel of traditional powertrains.

For now, Alfa Romeo has remained silent. CEO Antonio Filosa is expected to outline the brand’s direction, though significant announcements before the end of the year seem improbable. From 2026 onward, however, the picture should become much clearer, with more precise details on future strategy and the exact timing of the next Giulia and Stelvio. Filosa will unveil Stellantis’ new industrial plan by mid-2026, at which point the future of Alfa Romeo, and much more, will finally take shape.