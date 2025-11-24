New Maserati Spyder: extreme performance meets Italian craftsmanship

A new digital project is circulating on social media and has reignited the debate among fans of the Trident. It is the latest interpretation of the Maserati Spyder created by Angelo Berardino, who shared a series of renders on LinkedIn showing a possible Maserati Spyder 2026. The concept looks to the future while maintaining a strong connection with the pure essence of analog driving.

Is this the future Maserati Spyder? The concept fans are talking about

Berardino’s render imagines an extreme and ambitious Spyder, forward-thinking yet faithful to Maserati’s heritage. The bodywork features sculpted and aggressive lines, finished in a refined matte blue that highlights the surfaces and enhances its dynamic character. The red fabric roof stands out as a bold stylistic choice, giving the car an immediate sense of identity. According to the designer’s vision, an electro-hydraulic system would allow the soft top to fold away completely, leaving a clean and compact profile ready to deliver maximum sporting potential.

The cabin follows the “Purity 2026” philosophy. Blue Alcantara with red accents creates a refined but understated atmosphere, while the dashboard abandons panoramic screens in favour of a more essential, driver-focused layout. No tablet-style mega displays, only functional instruments and timeless elegance aimed at those who see mechanical connection as a key part of the experience.

This render offers a credible and captivating vision of what enthusiasts would love to see in a future Maserati Spyder. It is a digital concept that captures the brand’s true spirit and reignites the desire for an open, pure and sensory model. Similar ideas could even inspire future Maserati strategies, potentially joining key models such as the next Levante or the future Quattroporte in the luxury brand’s upcoming evolution within Stellantis.