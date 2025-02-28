1.5 billion investment cancelled for Maserati and many new models questioned

Stellantis has thus reportedly decided to cancel major investments and in doubt new models for its Italian brand Maserati

Recent rumors reveal that Stellantis, with its prestigious Maserati brand, has decided to significantly revise its investment plans. In fact, this move, involving a 1.5 billion euro cut, casts a shadow of uncertainty over the future of Maserati’s electric models, including the long-awaited MC20 Folgore.

Maserati, investment cancelled, models in doubt and future uncertain

So, with this, the future of Maserati is becoming increasingly uncertain. Stellantis, the automotive giant that owns the Trident brand, has decided to cancel investments worth 1.5 billion euros (approximately 1.605 billion U.S. dollars) earmarked for the Modena automaker.T his news was reported by Autocar magazine. This drastic decision casts a shadow over plans to develop new models, particularly electric ones, and signals a very difficult time for the Italian brand.

Stellantis choice was dictated by a complex economic environment. The automotive group is facing a number of challenges, including slowing demand for luxury electric vehicles and shrinking sales in the Chinese market, a crucial area for premium brands.

Maserati has reported a decline in sales

We can say that the numbers speak for themselves. In fact, in 2024, Stellantis Group’s Maserati brand experienced a drop in sales of more than 50 percent, from 26,600 units in 2023 to only 11,300. Stellantis’ profits also took a hit, with a 70 percent reduction. These figures highlight the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action.

The cancellation of investments puts at risk the launch of key models for Maserati’s future, such as the MC20 Folgore and other electric vehicles. The transition to electric, which is a crucial challenge for the automotive industry, could come to an abrupt halt for the Trident brand.