Maserati cancels MC20 Folgore: electric supercar dreams hit market reality

It was supposed to be the flagship of Maserati‘s electric transition, an innovation destined to redefine the concept of battery-powered supercars. But the electric MC20 Folgore might never see the light of day. According to reports from Autocar, the electric version of the MC20 is among the canceled projects.

Maserati MC20, the Folgore version will never see the light of day: blame it on poor sales of the electric range

The alarm was raised by the financial document published by the group, which mentions a review of launch programs for Maserati, with particular attention to full-electric models. Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann confirmed that the company’s strategy is undergoing a rethink due to less optimistic market forecasts about the speed of the electric transition. Just a few weeks ago, Italian unions revealed that the implementation of the electric platform on the MC20 had been suspended at the Modena facility. At this point, only the official announcement from the brand is missing. However, it may have already given a confirmation with the cancellations of 1.5 billion in investments. Consequently, we can imagine that many planned models might not see the light, including the MC20 Folgore.

Just two years ago, Maserati enthusiastically announced a completely electric future by 2030, with every model in the range having a Folgore version by 2025. And some models have indeed arrived, such as the Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio Folgore, but other projects now seem frozen indefinitely. The new Quattroporte and Levante, which were supposed to debut this year exclusively in electric versions, have been postponed at least until 2027. It’s not yet clear if and how they will be produced, an element that represents a strong signal of uncertainty about the future of the Trident’s battery-powered range.

Maserati‘s difficulties are not an isolated case. The premium segment is struggling to embrace electrification, due to still uncertain demand and a clientele that doesn’t seem ready to give up internal combustion engines. Even luxury giants are reviewing their plans, looking back with interest at internal combustion. With the MC20 Folgore at risk of cancellation, Maserati faces a crucial choice. Continue on the path of full-electric or radically revise its strategy?