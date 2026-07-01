Maserati MC12 goes up for sale as collectors prepare to bid

A road-going 2005 Maserati MC12 will go under the hammer with RM Sotheby’s in a sale closing on July 16, 2026, with the estimate available on request. The car carries chassis number 17558, is the 41st example produced and has covered just 2,024 kilometers (1,251 miles) in more than 20 years, a figure that immediately defines its collector profile.

Rare Maserati MC12 heads to auction with just 2,024 kilometers

The car remained with its first owner for almost two decades. Maserati originally allocated it to a VIP Asian collector and delivered it through Maserati France before it was immediately shipped to Hong Kong. In 2025, it received its annual service, while in 2026 the clutch was replaced. Today, the car is in Germany, ready to change hands. Its white and blue launch livery directly recalls the Birdcage Type 61 and remains probably the most iconic color combination for this model.

Maserati created the MC12 between 2004 and 2005 as a limited series closely related to the Ferrari Enzo, but with a very different personality, closer to the world of racing and even more extreme in its proportions. Behind the cockpit sits a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter Ferrari-derived V12, slightly detuned compared with the Enzo. It produces 630 hp at 7,500 rpm, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed electro-actuated gearbox. The MC12 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and exceeds 330 km/h, numbers that remain far from ordinary even 20 years later for a car weighing around 1,335 kilograms.

The link with the track forms a central part of the MC12’s appeal. The competition version dominated FIA GT between 2004 and 2010, collecting 14 overall titles, 22 victories, two Constructors’ Cups, five Drivers’ Championships, six Team Championships and three wins at the 24 Hours of Spa. That record helped turn the road-going version into one of the most desirable Maseratis of the modern era.

Aesthetically, the MC12 does not chase classical balance. It is very long, wide and extreme. Yet that exaggeration defines its character, from the low front end to the full-width rear wing and the immense rear bodywork that makes it look like a racing prototype approved for road use. With its removable hardtop and extreme roadster proportions, seeing one in city traffic still feels almost surreal.

Recently, one example appeared on the streets of Dubai, while another went through auction, but this car brings together all the ingredients that international collectors look for: just 2,024 kilometers, documented history and the original launch livery.