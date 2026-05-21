This Maserati MC12 just smashed records at auction

Exact 320 miles on the odometer of a pristine 2005 Maserati MC12 were enough to command a mind-melting $9.46 million at the Mecum Indy 2026 auction. These figures establish an absolute, undisputed record for any vehicle bearing the Trident badge sold at public auction. The previous record belonged to a 1955 300S Sports-Racing Spider, which passed hands back in 2013 for about 4.65 million euros.

Born at the 2004 Geneva Motor Show, the MC12 had one simple job: get Maserati back into FIA GT racing. To achieve this, the engineers in Modena did what any sensible Italian team would do. They raided the Ferrari parts bin. Borrowing heavily from the legendary Ferrari Enzo, the MC12 utilized the exact same carbon fiber and Nomex monocoque chassis.

Nestled behind the driver sat the magnificent 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, churning out 630 HP. Power was routed through the six-speed Cambiocorsa automated manual transmission, complete with paddle shifters that required actual muscle to operate. With a top speed of 214 mph, it remains the fastest road-going Maserati ever built, easily outpacing the 202 mph top speed of the brand’s contemporary halo car, the MCPura.

The technical architecture of this machine was completely devoid of modern, soft compromises. It featured an aluminum block, titanium connecting rods, and a double-wishbone suspension setup equipped with anti-dive and anti-squat geometries. Stopping power came courtesy of Brembo ventilated and drilled steel discs.

This specific record-breaking monster belongs to the second production run of 2005. This batch consisted of 25 units that were subtly shortened compared to the 2004 models, a necessary tweak to comply with mid-season changes to the FIA dimensional regulations.

Finished in the iconic Bianco Fuji and Blu Victory livery, this Maserati features a striking blue leather cockpit accented with silver and gray inserts. Crucially for American investors, it comes with full EPA homologation and registration in Washington State, making it the ultimate garage queen for a high-net-worth US collector.

Out of the 50 road cars ever built, this example is almost certainly the most untouched specimen left on Earth. The 320 miles on the clock tell a tragic yet lucrative story of a hypercar that was bought, hidden away, and never allowed to sing. The MC12 stands as a monument to radical, unmediated engineering. It is violently loud, cartoonishly wide, and designed completely without a safety net.