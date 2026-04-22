One of the world’s rarest Maseratis was just spotted on the road

A Maserati MC12 finished in Bianco Fuji and Blu Victory has been spotted driving on the streets of Dubai several times, one of those events that remains rare enough in the world of collectible supercars to attract attention even among people who are used to seeing multi-million-dollar cars on a regular basis.

Of the 50 road-going MC12s Maserati built in the early 2000s, the vast majority now live in static preservation inside private collections and museums, protected by values that have turned the MC12 from a car into an investment asset. Seeing one move through normal traffic, far from the controlled setting of a concours event or a collector gathering, is becoming increasingly uncommon.

A Maserati MC12 sighting in Dubai is reminding people what these cars were built for

Maserati created the MC12 with a logic almost reversed from that of most road-going supercars. The company developed it to satisfy homologation requirements for the FIA GT championship, which means the road car existed because of the race program, not the other way around. Much of the technical base came from the Ferrari Enzo, with which the MC12 shared its platform, mechanical architecture, and naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12, rated in this application at 621 horsepower. Alongside the 50 road cars, Maserati also built 12 track-only examples, making total production even more limited.

The value of road-going MC12s has risen steadily over the last two decades, following a path common to many ultra-limited hypercars but amplified by the combination of rarity, motorsport pedigree, and mechanical links to the Enzo. That trend has made the MC12 one of the most coveted objects in modern car collecting, but it has also helped pull the car away from the purpose for which Maserati originally conceived it, turning it into something to preserve rather than drive.

In that sense, the Dubai car stands out as an exception. It serves as a reminder that even the rarest and most expensive machines were born to be used on the road, and that the experience of driving an MC12 in real traffic, with a naturally aspirated V12 just inches behind your back, remains something no market valuation can ever replace.