Maserati MC112 imagined as the supercar that could put the brand back on top

Maserati’s industrial future and the imagination of digital designers continue to move along very different paths. The FaSTLAne 2030 plan includes two still-unrevealed E-segment models for the Trident brand, while digital creator Carlo Indelicato has chosen to celebrate Maserati’s 112th anniversary by imagining an extreme supercar called the MC112.

Maserati MC112 imagined as the extreme supercar the brand could build

The bodywork follows the airflow to create an exceptionally low, wide car that appears firmly planted on the road. The nose sits close to the asphalt, while the openings carved into the surfaces suggest aerodynamic development that goes beyond the pursuit of dramatic styling. The project nevertheless remains a personal initiative with no involvement from Maserati.

The strongest connection to the brand appears at the front, where the Trident dominates a futuristic reinterpretation of the traditional grille. Slim headlights sit within deeply sculpted bodywork that widens around the wheel arches before flowing into a compact tail. These proportions place the MC112 somewhere between a hypercar and a race car adapted for road use, without directly copying any historic Maserati model.

The MC112 name references the anniversary celebrated by the designer and underlines the commemorative nature of the project. It does not belong to any future product family. Instead, the car works as a design manifesto that reinterprets Maserati elegance through radical forms and shows how the Trident’s identity continues to inspire concepts far removed from the models currently available in showrooms.

Maserati should unveil the two models included in its actual product plan in Modena in December 2026, although the company has so far shown them only beneath covers. The first silhouette appears tall and substantial, suggesting either a large SUV or a luxury MPV. The second looks more like a four-door coupe that could serve as a spiritual successor to the Quattroporte.

The longitudinal-engine STLA Large platform has emerged as one possible foundation for both models because it could help preserve strong performance and a distinctive character. However, that remains speculation until Maserati reveals the technical details of the two programs.

Antonio Filosa has linked the brand’s revival to the Cassino plant, which currently builds the Grecale, Giulia, and Stelvio. The MC112 does not preview either of the upcoming production models and should not be interpreted as a teaser. Instead, it demonstrates Maserati’s ability to inspire independent projects while the automaker prepares crucial decisions about its future in the premium and luxury segments.