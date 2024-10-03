Maserati: production dropped precipitously, risking collapse

The automotive group appears to be in trouble not only for the U.S. market, according to recent estimates of Stellantis sales and production. In fact, at the moment, the Italian market is also facing a negative period in terms of production.

Maserati’s production in steep decline

The Italian automotive sector is not having a good time. Stellantis, which largely masters the industry, is going through a crisis on a global level. The data that were extrapolated for the last quarter that just ended with the month of September shed light on a rather alarming picture. In particular, the Maserati company is in great difficulty, due to a sharp drop in production and significant losses.

The data we are talking about, which concern the Stellantis group, were officially published by the Fim-Cisl, which outlined a fairly general decline in production at all plants. As mentioned earlier, at the top of this negative ranking is currently Maserati, which recorded a dangerous 75.8 percent drop in production in its city, Modena, in which it sold just 220 cars in three months.

Regardless, the negative trend does not only affect the Italian automaker, but rather a little bit of all the brands belonging to the group. For example, prestigious brands such as Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Citroën have also suffered major losses. At the moment, only the American brand Jeep and the French brand Peugeot are withstanding this blow of his, which despite their efforts were still unable to reverse the general trend of the automotive group.

Causes and consequences of Stellantis’ declines

Several factors can be attributed to the cause of this rather critical situation. For example, we see a sharp contraction in demand globally. At the same time, the rapid transition to electric is putting a strain on many manufacturers, who are not yet equipped with the right technologies to stay ahead of the industry. Finally, also impacting are the difficulties coming from the many suppliers who are struggling to supply the raw materials, which are necessary for vehicle production.

The consequences of these abrupt setbacks are certainly very impactful for Stellantis. Referring to the Italian market, data report that overall production is set to end below 500,000 units by the end of this year. Another very important consequence would be the dangerous position in which thousands of workers could find themselves. Precisely for this reason, the unions have also become active and have called a national strike for October 18. The demand is that a meeting between the government and Stellantis top management be induced soon to clarify the situation.

Right now, the future of the automotive group is at great risk. In particular, the automaker that is particularly in crisis is Maserati itself, which is now forced to implement drastic decisions in order to get back on its feet. There are probably many who think that it would be a real shame to see a brand as valuable as Maserati, which has been part of the history of world motoring, collapse for good.