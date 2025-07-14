Maserati hints at possible V8 engine return

Maserati faces the most complex challenge in its recent history: staying true to its sporting identity while the industry accelerates towards electrification. The Trident has attempted to follow this path by bringing the Folgore range to market. However, the 100% electric vehicles have not achieved the expected response, causing a plunge in the brand’s sales. In the first six months of 2025 the brand produced only 45 cars, a sign that demand is also declining. We are therefore talking about a transition that is not without obstacles, which the Trident brand faces while trying to preserve the character that made it famous. Stellantis is therefore thinking of a way to revive the brand’s fortunes and, among the hypotheses, there is the return of the thunderous V8.

Maserati: there is still hope for the V8 engine

The V8, historic symbol of the brand, has officially exited the scene, but it might not be a definitive goodbye. Davide Danesin, former head of engineering, has hinted at the possibility of a return in limited editions. A prospect that, while marginal in the industrial strategy, keeps alive the connection with a long tradition.

Today the real technical cornerstone of the Maserati range is the Nettuno engine, a twin-turbo V6 with over 600 horsepower and 700 Nm, entirely designed by the brand. Introduced with the MC20, it has also found space in the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, demonstrating flexibility, performance and a well-defined identity. Its compact configuration and immediate response make it the symbol of the brand’s new technical direction.

Maserati Quattroporte V8

The exit of the V8, obviously, has sparked contrasting reactions, especially among customers most attached to tradition. According to some analysts, the choice could have impacted sales. However, the possibility of bringing the eight-cylinder back into production for special models leaves a small glimmer of hope.

Meanwhile, Maserati is working on the new generation of hybrid powertrains that aims to exceed 800 horsepower, seeking a meeting point between sustainability and performance. In a Stellantis group increasingly oriented towards electric, the Trident carves out a space where innovation coexists with sporting vocation. The brand’s future strategies will be clearer shortly, with the presentation of Stellantis‘ new industrial plan.