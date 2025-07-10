New Maserati MCPURA: the perfect equation of performance and elegance

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, Maserati presented the new MCPURA, an exclusive evolution of the MC20, designed to express maximum elegance, emotion and power. Derived directly from the supercar launched in 2020, the MCPURA amplifies the MC20‘s spirit with refined design and unprecedented details, while keeping the car’s technical heart intact: the 630 HP V6 Nettuno.

Maserati MCPURA: the “new MC20” debuts at Goodwood 2025

The MCPURA’s style introduces light but significant aesthetic modifications, new interior finishes and premium materials. The name is a declaration of intent, and the launch campaign emphasizes this with the slogan “E = MC PURA”, a formula inspired by Einstein’s relativity to express energy that becomes excellence. Both versions, Coupé and Cielo, are produced at the historic Modena plant in Italy, where the Trident has been based for almost ninety years.

Among the distinctive elements stands out the Ai Aqua Rainbow paint, available in matte finish for the Coupé and gloss for the Cielo. Inspired by light passing through a prism, this color changes tone in sunlight, creating an iridescent and unique effect. Details like the Trident logo, MCPURA lettering and wheel rims are finished in magenta and micalized blue, while the laser-worked Alcantara Ice seats give a sporty and futuristic three-dimensional appearance.

The color palette has been further expanded by the Maserati Fuoriserie program, with over thirty available colors. Among the new ones stand out the vibrant Devil Orange, the sophisticated double-layer Verde Royale Metallizzato and the elegant Night Interaction. All references to Italian identity and the brand’s timeless luxury.

Technically, the MCPURA remains faithful to the MC20 base with carbon fiber monocoque, retractable glass roof for the Cielo and iconic upward-opening doors. Weight stays under 1,500 kg, ensuring a power-to-weight ratio of 2.33 kg/HP. The 3.0-liter Nettuno engine delivers 630 HP and 720 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm, thanks to the innovative pre-chamber system with twin spark plugs, technology derived from Formula 1 and covered by international patents.

The MCPURA will be produced in Modena alongside the GT2 Stradale and, from late 2025, the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio. With this model, Maserati reaffirms its identity: Italian craftsmanship, excellence in technology and benchmark performance.