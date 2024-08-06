Maserati: first spy images of the new supercar revealed

A few days ago, Maserati‘s presence at the Monterey Car Week in California was announced, where several cars from the brand will be present, including some electric vehicles from the new Folgore range. For the occasion, a new supercar will also be unveiled. The Trident car manufacturer hasn’t released much information about it, but it’s expected to be a further evolution of the MC20 with a GT2 soul. The vehicle will offer innovative technology and a series of elements optimized to improve aerodynamics. Its debut is expected on August 16 at 9:12 AM PST. Meanwhile, some spy photos have leaked online showing the new Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale speeding through Italian streets during the final tests before its official debut.

Maserati: spy photos show the Trident’s new supercar in action

From the images, only the rear and sides of the vehicle are visible, while images of the front are missing. The new Maserati supercar features light camouflage in the area of the pillar and rear wheel arches, indicating that there might be some innovations in these areas.

Judging from the images, it seems that the Trident car manufacturer has focused especially on the vehicle’s aerodynamics. It’s unclear whether the interior will also feature new elements or will be identical to the MC20. Regarding the engine, the use of the V6 Nettuno engine has been confirmed. We just have to wait a few more days to discover all the details about the Trident’s new supercar.

In recent days, there has been much talk about the Italian luxury brand, especially following statements by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, where he said he had considered the possibility of selling some of the Group’s brands if they don’t generate satisfactory sales in the coming years. Among these, the names of Maserati and Chrysler emerged, currently the “weakest” brands in the market. However, the Group wanted to deny ongoing negotiations for the sale of the Italian brand, with some voices claiming Ferrari’s interest as certain.