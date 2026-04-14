Maserati Grecale, the brand’s relaunch may depend on the MY27 facelift

Maserati ended 2025 with fewer than 8,000 deliveries worldwide, a figure that shows the depth of the crisis the brand is facing but does not completely erase the possibility of a turnaround. In that context, the Grecale remains the model with the strongest commercial potential in the lineup, and the MY27 update could end up influencing Maserati’s direction far more than anyone would expect from a simple mid-cycle facelift.

Maserati Grecale MY27 could become the turning point the brand desperately needs

The opportunity looks even more interesting because of what is happening among rivals. According to several observers, the electric Porsche Macan has clearly suffered from the disappearance of combustion versions, pushing away part of the brand’s traditional customer base that was not yet ready to move to a fully electric vehicle. The Grecale could try to step into that space precisely because Maserati still offers both a combustion version and the fully electric Folgore.

Engineers have already started testing the first MY27 prototypes on public roads, and photographers have caught them with light camouflage. The images show both the combustion version and the Folgore. From a styling standpoint, the changes appear to focus mainly on the lower section of the front end, with only limited adjustments to the lighting and no obvious revolution. Maserati will most likely follow the same conservative logic inside the cabin as well.

If the design evolves without breaking away from the current model, the real test for the Grecale MY27 will come on the technical side, especially for the Folgore. Its 558 horsepower already delivers top-level performance, but power alone no longer makes the difference in this segment. Range now matters far more. The roughly 500 kilometers Maserati currently claims still gives the SUV a defensible figure, but it does not create real separation from the competition. If Maserati can move closer to the 600-kilometer threshold, the model would gain a much stronger commercial argument in a market that keeps raising expectations on this front.

At a moment when Maserati badly needs credible signs of progress, the way the Grecale update combines combustion powertrains, Folgore development, and competitive positioning will say a great deal about the direction the Trident can realistically take over the next few years.