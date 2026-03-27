Maserati sales are down by half in two years, and the future is still uncertain

Maserati ended 2025 with 7,800 registrations worldwide, a figure that shows with brutal clarity just how deep the brand’s commercial crisis has become. The comparison with the recent past makes the picture even more worrying. Maserati delivered 26,600 vehicles in 2023, then fell to 11,300 in 2024. In just two years, the brand has lost well over half of its volume, dropping back to levels more typical of its weakest periods.

Maserati’s crisis deepens as global sales fall to just 7,800 units in 2025

The prestige of the name and the symbolic strength of its history no longer seem enough to reverse a trend rooted in structural problems that marginal adjustments will not solve. Maserati now operates in an increasingly difficult competitive space, squeezed between the traditional German automakers, which remain very strong in the premium segment, and a new generation of brands building their identity around electrification, technology, and a more contemporary image. In this context, the biggest risk is losing distinctiveness at the very moment the market rewards brands that can communicate a strong and coherent vision.

The current lineup does not lack meaningful products. The Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio still stand as important offerings, joined by the Folgore versions and very exclusive models such as the GT2 Stradale and MCXtrema. The issue therefore does not seem to be a lack of appeal or technical substance. Instead, Maserati continues to struggle to turn those strengths into stable commercial results.

The appointment of Eric Courtioux to lead Maserati West Europe suggests Stellantis has not yet given up on the idea of a turnaround, especially in Europe, where the brand still carries considerable emotional weight but continues to struggle in sales. The most important step, however, remains the strategic plan that Antonio Filosa is expected to present in May 2026. That plan should finally clarify what role Maserati will play inside the group and which resources and models Stellantis intends to use to make the brand competitive again.