Maserati GranTurismo: a recall in North America

Maserati recalls some GranTurismo models in North America

Maserati North America recently announced a precautionary recall involving some 20 examples of its 2024 GranTurismo model. The reason for this attention? A seemingly marginal, but crucial safety issue: the tire information label. It appears that, in a limited number of cars, this label, located on the center pillar (the “B-pillar”) on the driver’s side, may exhibit suboptimal adhesion. The cause would seem to be attributable to a specific textured finish of paint used in that area.

This “lightness” in construction results in noncompliance with strict Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, which governs the proper identification and selection of tires and rims.

But it probably cannot be called a slight at all, because without the correct indications of pressure and maximum load supported by the tires, a vehicle may inadvertently be overloaded. This seemingly innocuous condition significantly increases the risk of an accident, compromising the car’s stability, handling and braking response.

The “suspect” period in which GranTurismo GTs with this specific paint issue were produced runs from July 14, 2023, the date when the first unit with the “offending” finish rolled off the line, to July 16, 2024, the day of the last vehicle with the same feature. This time interval was precisely identified by analyzing the Modena automaker’s production records. Similar GranTurismo GT models built outside this period or made with a different finish paint formulation are not involved in this recall. This demonstrates great attention to detail and focused quality control.

Recalls different Stellantis models

We also saw in another article other recalls. In fact, recently Stellantis had announced several (50,000) recalls affecting several models of Alfa Romeo, Dodge and precisely some Maserati vehicles . Just a few days ago, the automaker had recalled more than 10,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks due to a problem with the tire pressure monitoring system.

As for Alfa Romeo and Dodge , the recall affects 8,122 Tonale and 40,372 Hornet . These crossovers have a problem with the display module that may not display the rear reversing camera image, thus violating federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Maserati, replacement of defective GranTurismo labels

Now with this recall to promptly resolve the tire label issue, the Maserati dealer network will take action to replace the defective labels at no cost to owners. In fact, the company has planned to directly inform owners of affected GranTurismo cars through a written notice, with notification letters scheduled to be sent on May 29, 2025.

While waiting for the official communication, or for any immediate clarification, owners of affected Maserati GranTurismo models can contact Maserati customer service toll-free at 877-696-2737. To make it easier to identify the case, the specific recall number is 784.

In addition, to ensure maximum transparency and provide an additional channel of support, owners have the option of contacting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. government’s highway safety agency. They can contact their dedicated hotline at 888-327-4236 (or TTY number 888-275-9171) or visit their website at nhtsa.gov for more information and assistance.