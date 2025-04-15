Maserati reacts to concerns: “restyling MC20, new project and U.S. focus”

Ficili categorically stated that “Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to its employees and all its brands, including Maserati.” He also stressed the centrality of the U.S. market in Maserati’s strategy.

Maserati does not remain idle despite uncertainties

Despite the recent uncertainties, Maserati firmly declares that it is not staying idle; on the contrary, it is relaunching its presence in Modena with concrete initiatives and prestigious future projects. The CEO of Maserati and Alfa Romeo, Santo Ficili, wanted to respond directly to the concerns expressed by Rocco Palombella, secretary of the metalworkers’ union Uil, an Italian trade union, through a letter outlining the strategies and developments underway for the Trident company.

Indeed, 2024, as discussed in our other texts, was a complex year for Maserati, with production of only 11,300 cars, a figure that marks a drop of more than 50 percent from the previous year. Added to this was an operating loss of 260 million euros, a result that inevitably fueled speculation about the brand’s future. Indeed, the limited production capacity highlighted in the media could jeopardize the company’s long-term sustainability and profitability, making any future operations more complex.

Restyling of MC20 supercar in first quarter

Ficili wanted to reassure that while recognizing past difficulties, Maserati has not stood still. The Modenese plant in Viale Ciro Menotti is at the center of a new phase of dynamism, evidenced by the launch of new versions, engines and trims for the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio models. A significant moment will be the dynamic reveal of the GT2 Stradale, a further expression of the brand’s sportiness. Also unveiled in the first half of the year will be the restyling of the MC20 supercar, an iconic model preparing for a new chapter.

Special attention is paid to exclusive customization with the enhancement of the Fuoriserie program, made concrete with the opening of the new “Officine Fuoriserie Maserati.” This innovative space in Modena will allow customers to shape the Maserati of their dreams, thanks in part to a state-of-the-art paint line. In parallel, “Officine Classiche” has been activated, intended to preserve and enhance the brand’s rich historical heritage, with future expansion into key markets such as Japan and the United States, benefiting Maserati’s more than 330,000 customers globally.

New Maserati projects and ‘Alta Gamma’

Looking to the future, Ficili announced the development of “new projects” based on innovative platforms at the Cassino plant, opening up new growth prospects in the brand’s target segments. But the beating heart of innovation and luxury will be concentrated in Modena with the unprecedented “Alta Gamma” project. This ambitious plan, described by Ficili as a “symbol of Italian craftsmanship excellence,” will see the light of day in Modena, destined to become the company’s luxury hub, thanks to collaboration with the best partners in the area.

The CEO strongly reiterated Maserati’s determination to win back its historical customers, strengthen its competitiveness and bring the brand back to the center of the international luxury car scene, strengthening its ties with the territory and the Motor Valley. The year 2025 takes on a special significance with the celebration of the Trident’s centenary, an occasion not only to honor the glorious past, but also to reaffirm a future-oriented vision of continuous innovation while respecting its roots, with the primary goal of safeguarding employment, industrial competitiveness and Italian leadership in the luxury automotive sector.

However, Ficili, who also serves as head of the Alfa Romeo brand, did not hide the economic difficulties the automotive sector is facing, citing in particular trade tariffs and an unstable geopolitical environment as factors further complicating the ongoing transition. While admitting a period of inactivity, the CEO wanted to convey a message of hope, speaking of signs of recovery and new developments taking place.