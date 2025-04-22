Stellantis issues recall for 50,000 Alfa Romeo, Dodge and Maserati vehicles

Stellantis has recently announced several recalls involving different models of Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and some Maserati vehicles. Just a few days ago, the automaker had recalled more than 10,000 Ram 1500 trucks due to an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system.

Stellantis recalls 50,000 units of Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and Maserati

Regarding Alfa Romeo and Dodge, the recall affects 8,122 Tonale and 40,372 Hornet vehicles. These crossovers have an issue with the display module that might not show the rear camera image while reversing, thus violating the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

According to the government agency, approximately 1% of the 48,494 vehicles might have “cold solder joints on a voltage regulator or software defects in the microprocessor” that prevent the display of the rear image. The issue affects models produced between 2023 and 2025. Stellantis had already launched an investigation in Europe in March of last year.

As a solution, dealerships will replace the infotainment system or update its software. Owners should receive notifications by June. Separately, Maserati has recalled 21 GranTurismo vehicles from the 2024 model year. In this case, the issue concerns the particular Nero Scarabeo textured exterior coating that causes the manufacturer and tire labels to detach.

Although it may seem like an unusual recall, Federal Standards require certain information to be permanently visible on a label attached to the B-pillar on the driver’s side. Maserati has identified that “the glue applied to the label does not properly adhere to the final clear coat finish.” The solution simply involves replacing the labels with new versions that should remain firmly in place.