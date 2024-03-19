Maserati GranCabrio celebrating the spirit of Dolce Vita with a authorial video

Maserati has recently unveiled a captivating video dedicated to its latest creation, the Maserati GranCabrio. Directed by Marco Gentile, a talented filmmaker from Milan known for his creativity and distinctive style, the production has already earned him a Silver Lion at the Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival in 2010. Gentile has translated the project into an exciting visual and auditory narrative, set against the breathtaking landscapes of Salento, in Puglia. The production of the video dedicated to the Maserati GranCabrio was handled by Movie Magic.

Harnessing freedom: the authentic essence of the New Maserati GranCabrio

This short film “The all-new Maserati GranCabrio. Our Ode to Joy” embodies joy and vitality, conveying a message of freedom and carefreeness through dynamic imagery that transcends physical, mental, and environmental boundaries. The scenes of the video masterfully capture the authentic essence of the new Maserati GranCabrio: a symbol of freedom and an exclusive driving experience. This class-leading vehicle, with its timeless Italian design, is dedicated to those who wish to embrace every moment with the same lightness as the wind. With its sensual and elegant features, this four-seater convertible represents the ideal companion for exploring the world in the spirit of the Dolce Vita.

The new GranCabrio model offers an exciting interpretation of the GranTurismo, while retaining its irresistible charm. During its launch phase, the car is offered in the exclusive Trofeo trim, equipped with a 3.0-liter Nettuno six-cylinder engine, characterized by twin-turbocharging that delivers an impressive 550 horsepower. The elegant progression and evocative mechanical sounds make this driving experience truly unique. Joy watching!