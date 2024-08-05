Ram and Chrysler CEO discusses brand futures amid Stellantis challenges

Christine Feuell has taken on a key role within Stellantis North America, assuming leadership of the Ram and Chrysler brands. Her entry in September 2021 marks a turning point in recent leadership changes. Feuell oversees two American Stellantis brands: Ram, known for its strong presence in the pickup and commercial vehicle segments, and Chrysler, which is transitioning to an all-electric lineup by 2028, positioning itself in the mainstream market.

CEO Christine Feuell has spoken about the future of Ram and Chrysler: new electric vehicles on the way

Feuell‘s dual role comes at a time of significant challenges for both brands. She took over Ram responsibilities in June following Tim Kuniskis‘s resignation, a period characterized by production difficulties and inventory issues. The introduction of the refreshed 2025 Ram 1500 has been delayed due to production hiccups at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, contributing to a 23.4 percent decline in Ram pickup sales in the second quarter and a 19.5 percent drop through June.

Feuell acknowledged these issues, explaining: “We had a very slow start to the refresh of our models produced at Sterling Heights, so those lower production levels contributed in part to the sales decline. But I think the biggest factor was inventory buildup.”

Despite the challenges, Feuell maintains a positive outlook for Ram’s future. She highlighted the upcoming arrival of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV and the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, an electrified pickup equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. “1500 production will be at full capacity within about the next month,” Feuell stated, emphasizing the commitment to boost the brand’s performance.

At the same time, Chrysler, under Feuell’s leadership since 2021, is set to undergo a significant transformation in the coming years. The brand is preparing to unveil its first electric vehicle, a crossover, which will debut in 2026, with other EVs planned to follow. Feuell discussed the delay in the initial launch of Chrysler’s electric crossover, attributed to broader delays in battery-electric vehicle launches.

In recent days, there has been discussion about Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, saying that in the absence of profits, the Group might sell or close some of its brands. Among those most at risk seemed to be Maserati and Chrysler, due to very disappointing sales. However, Stellantis has said that at the moment it has no intention of divesting the Italian luxury brand, but has said nothing about the American brand. So, is Chrysler really in danger?