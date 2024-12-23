Maserati entrusts Zuares with global commercial leadership

Maserati announces a new era in its business leadership, Maurizio Zuares

Maserati has decided to try to change the future with new leadership. As a result, the prestigious Trident brand made public on Dec. 23 the appointment of Maurizio Zuares as its new global Chief Commercial Officer, a position he will hold as of Jan. 1, 2025. Zuares certainly has a solid career in the automotive industry and a deep knowledge of international markets, characteristics that should allow him to bring to Maserati great innovation and a commitment to further strengthen the brand’s position on the global automotive scene.

Maserati is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio Zuares as its new global Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Maurizio Zuares. His career began in Italy with Ford, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in the Sales and Brand Management areas. Joining Fiat in 1999, Zuares was also involved in sales and marketing leadership in various global markets. In 2004 he became president of Fiat Auto Japan, then in 2009 he took on the role of International Sales Director. From 2011 to 2012 he was Managing Director for the Spanish market and CEO of FCA France. In 2016 he held the position of Head of Middle East.

Zuares will succeed Luca Delfino, who is leaving the company to try for new opportunities. Maserati still wanted to express its heartfelt thanks to Luca for his great contribution and commitment during his tenure.

A career worthy of praise for Maurizio Zuares

Since 2019, Zuares has been in charge of Business Centers Operations for the EMEA region, coordinating markets outside Italy. At Stellantis, he served as CEO for Spain and Portugal, then led Leapmotor International in Europe. His career is a great testimony a great international experience and strong knowledge in the automotive industry. Zuares also holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and an MBA in Economics, Finance and Administration from the University of Ancona and the Istao Institute, consolidating his academic and professional training.

Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati, stated his enthusiasm to welcome Maurizio Zuares to the Maserati family as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Maurizio’s vast experience, put together with his solid leadership and international vision, will certainly be very important to best lead Maserati’s growth and global positioning. Ficili also expressed his sincere gratitude to Luca Delfino for his unwavering dedication and many achievements at Maserati over the years.

Maserati’s new CCO’ words

Maurizio Zuares, Maserati’s new CCO, said it is a great honor for him to join Maserati, a brand that for him is synonymous with Italian excellence and automotive innovation. He went on to say that he looks forward to working together with a passionate team to further enhance Maserati’s global presence and reputation by embracing the challenges and opportunities of this dynamic industry. This appointment is intended to reaffirm Maserati’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with experienced professionals who embody the brand’s values and its vision for the future.