Maserati announces a new management team for North America

Maserati has announced two key appointments for its North American executive team. Andrea Soriani will assume the role of Brand General Manager in North America starting November 18, while Nicole Longhini will take on the position of Marketing Director for the region beginning November 4. This leadership change comes after the brand’s struggles and a 60% drop in sales.

Two important appointments for Maserati in North America

Andrea Soriani, an industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in luxury automotive and brand management, is no stranger to Maserati. He has held various leadership roles over the years, including Global Brand Marketing Manager and later Maserati and Ferrari Brand Director. After a period leading high-level marketing for Lucid Motors and TAG Heuer North America, Soriani is excited to return to the company at a key moment in its North American development.

Reporting directly to Maserati’s Global Chief Commercial Officer, Luca Delfino, Soriani will be responsible for overseeing all Maserati operations in North America. He succeeds former General Manager Kelly MacDonald, who has taken a new position within the Stellantis organization.

Nicole Longhini joins Maserati with 25 years of experience in automotive, racing, and after-sales sectors. She will take charge of all marketing activities for Maserati North America, reporting directly to Soriani, and replacing Lindsay Fifelski, who has taken a new role at Stellantis. Longhini brings extensive experience in brand strategy, global and regional marketing, communication, sales, and product development. She has held roles of increasing responsibility at General Motors, Fiat North America, and most recently at Recaro Automotive Seating as Vice President of Product Development & Brand.

Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati, stated: “I am very happy to welcome Andrea and Nicole to Maserati. Their extensive global experience, strong leadership qualities, marketing achievements, and product development expertise will be crucial in strengthening and refining the brand’s impact in our most important market, during a period of great transition and growth for both the brand and the entire luxury sector. I am confident that their proven experience and technical, commercial, and creative capabilities will bring innovative ideas, initiating a new era for us in North America, built on results.”

Andrea Soriani, General Manager of Maserati North America, stated: “After seven years away, I am honored to return home and re-embrace the iconic Trident brand. In over 70 markets, Maserati has represented the boldest expression of Italian luxury, craftsmanship, innovation, and performance. Now is the time to show how we are shaping the future of luxury mobility. My mission is clear, and I am excited to work with this talented team, inspiring positive change and driving the North American market toward significant growth and success.”